Guam track and field athletes kept their feet on the pedal in their third day of competition at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in Susupe, Saipan.

With island music blaring out over the Oleai Sports Complex and athletics in full swing, Team Guam is doing its best, but facing stiff competition from the region’s top athletes.

In the women’s discus, Guam’s Genie Gerardo and Gabrielle Kranz finished fifth and sixth, respectively. The duo threw great numbers but had a tough time catching Australia, Tahiti and Tonga, who entered world-class athletes in the competition.

Guam’s Nathan Castro advanced to the 400m final, where he hit 54.76 seconds to finish seventh overall. Palau’s Jerry Ngiraremiang, who played for John F. Kennedy High School, also competed in the 400 final, posting a personal best of 56.37. Papua New Guinea’s sprinters dominated the race, with Fiji cracking the top three, edging out the last PNG sprinter by 0.4 second for bronze.

In the 5,000m race, Guam had three representatives – Terrance Johnson, Derek Mandell and Hugh Kent. Johnson finished the highest at fifth overall at 16:20.97 with Mandell in sixth at 16:23.48. Kent was fantastic in his Mini Games debut, finishing ninth overall at 17:02.04. Tahiti, PNG and Fiji wrapped up the medals. Their only competition was against each other as they finished less than a second apart, but more than 30 seconds, as a unit, ahead of the fourth-place finisher from Tahiti.

In the 400m hurdles, Guam’s Jeofry Limtiaco overcame an injury to post a 1:10.02. He still competed in the 4x100 relay with Jovan Pineda, Castro and Joseph Green to post a 45.33 finish for sixth overall.

Action in athletics continued Friday with several finals in the 200m, 1500m, triple jump and 4x400 relay. Results were unavailable as of press time.