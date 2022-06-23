Guam’s Joseph Green made the most of his 100m finals appearance, popping a sub-11 time to set a personal record and do something no Guam sprinter has done for more than decade.

In his first foray into the Pacific Mini Games arena, the Father Duenas graduate and student at Minot State University had to get through three rounds to qualify for the finals. While many of the athletes competing in the 2022 Pacific Mini Games are in a different class, Green held his own, finishing seventh in the heat to post a personal best of 10.99. Green holds several records at Minot State. He will be competing in his best event – the 200m – on Friday.

It was his first time breaking 11 seconds with legal wind readings; the wind was 0.0 for the race. Green is the first man from Guam to break 11 since PhilAm Garcia in 2005.

He follows Genie Gerardo’s performance on Tuesday, when she set a Guam record in the shot put.

In Wednesday’s competition, several Guam athletes laid it all out on the line, advancing to the finals for their respective events.

Arthur Toves hit another personal best, recording a 2:00.31 in the 800m finals. A former rugby player, Toves is in his first international competition for Guam in Athletics.

Madison Packbier, a St. John’s graduate and a student at Claremont McKenna College, finished fifth in the women’s 400m finals with a time of 1:04.27.

Nathan Castro, a 2022 George Washington graduate, has been doing well for Guam. He advanced to the semifinals in the 100m sprint and qualified for the men’s 400m finals. Results for the 400m finals, which ran Thursday evening, was unavailable as of press time.

Unlike other sports, athletics will be in full swing Friday. Carrie Ann Cabral and Packbier will competing in the 200m preliminaries, while sisters Genie Gerardo and April Flores take on the hammer throw. Jovan Pineda will be competing in the 110 hurdles and the triple jump.

Hugh Kent, Mark Imazu and Terrance Johnson will get their turn in the 1,500. And, the latest Friday event will feature Nathan Castro, Joseph Green, Jeofrey Limtiaco and Arthur Toves in the 4x400 relay.

The half-marathons will wrap up athletics for Guam on Saturday morning.