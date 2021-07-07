If Makayla Atoigue wants it, she gets it.

The 16-year-old refused to let a pandemic get between her and advancing as a rugby player, so, while the rest of the world tried to navigate life through Zoom or baking bread from scratch or gardening, Atoigue was refining her rugby skills and searching for opportunities to level up.

“I couldn’t just let my high school resume stop when the pandemic started. I knew I needed to do something,” Atoigue said. Every day after she finished her classes online, she’d research rugby camps, internships and residencies.

While she researched, she kept thinking, “There has to be something going on, even if nothing on the island is happening.”

Rugby camps off island weren’t even sure if they’d be opening their doors to players. Atoigue, however, remained undeterred. She applied anyway, signing up for any opportunity and subscribing to organizations’ emails so she could stay up to date.

In the meantime, Atoigue trained twice a day and ran twice as hard.

“I was like, ‘I don’t have anything set in stone but I know something’s going to happen. I’m going to make a way. This is going to happen,’” she said.

Then in April, Atoigue received word from the American Rugby Pro Training Center. They had a slot for her.

When she arrived at the Arkansas camp in June, Atoigue met her manager, then she met her roommates and it all clicked. She was the only player from Guam and made friends with rugby players from all over the nation.

“My life for two weeks was just eat, breathe, live rugby,” Atoigue said. “My rugby IQ just went up. I learned so much.”

Every day, the residents had four rugby sessions. They learned about recovery, improving their performance and rugby strategy.

Atoigue attended the June 2021 session of the American Rugby Pro Training Center high school residency program. The ARPTC stated its goal is “to progress the sport of rugby sevens by developing top performing athletes through unique player-centric seminars, camps and residency programs, ages 14 and up.” The residency ended with with the center’s “Falcon 7s” tournament.

Atoigue said she and her team went up against players from Rhinos Rugby Academy and Iowa Selects. Atoigue and her team ranked third in the tournament, an impressive accomplishment considering the group had just started playing together two weeks prior.

The training camp is the latest development in Atoigue’s rugby career, but it won’t be the last. The soon-to-be Notre Dame High School senior has been playing since she was an eighth grader at Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School. She was introduced to the sport through the Custom Fitness cross-fit community.

“They played rugby. And I was like, ‘I’ll do anything they do,’” Atoigue said with a laugh. Once she joined, she was hooked.

At the ARPTC, Atoigue was able to put her Guam-born rugby skills to the test and see how she measured up to players from different parts of the United States. Atoigue quickly realized she was just as skilled as her teammates.

“I was extremely nervous because I never played in the states,” she said. “I really had to get out of my head at that point. … I just did what I know how to do on the field. I did level up. Honestly, that’s a huge reflection on how big rugby is on Guam.”

While in Arkansas, Atoigue brought with her the Hafa Adai spirit, sharing the location, language and history of the island with her fellow rugby residents who knew little to nothing about Guam.

“I really enjoyed sharing where I was from,” she said.

“Every now and then, when we’re chilling after sessions, they’ll ask, ‘Oh what is Guam like?’ And I’ll show them the beautiful sunsets and my whole camera roll,” she said. “It was really nice sharing the culture.”

In addition to the gains she made on the rugby field, Atoigue made important connections with other players and rugby coaches. She fully endorses the training center.

With college right around the corner, Atoigue said she is setting up her future. The ARPTC residency allowed her to make connections with rugby staff at the nation’s top universities. She had face-to-face conversations with coaches from schools on her wish list.

“I do prioritize my education. A true athlete really does balance both and they do one for the other. They prioritize their education for their sport and they prioritize their sport for their education. I think that pursuing rugby ultimately leads me to my career goals,” Atoigue said.