There aren’t too many people on the planet that can say they won a Division I national championship in their freshman year of college, but Makayla Atoigue can.

After graduating in 2022 from Notre Dame High School and leaving the southern-based private school with back-to-back rugby championships, the bright-eyed, genuinely kind and professionally passionate Atoigue joined the Brown University Bears in Providence, Rhode Island. But she didn’t just join the team, she helped their sevens squad win a national championship.

“Playing rugby for Brown University has been a dream come true,” Atoigue said. “I am beyond grateful and blessed for my new lifestyle with new friends, endless support and a growing network. I wouldn’t trade this time of my life for anything.”

“I had an amazing season,” she said.

When Atoigue played for the Royals on Guam, she was accustomed to being one of the most dominant forces on the pitch. But at Brown, in the big leagues, the Ivy League, Atoigue’s career started with a humbling 47-14 loss to Quinnipiac University. One week later, Brown tied Sacred Heart University, 24-24, and Atoigue knew things were only getting better. Another seven days later, or, in rugby-speak, seven sleeps, in Brown’s third 15s match of the season, they pounded Princeton University 83-0.

“Our stats this season clearly depict the installation of a new playbook proving successful,” Atoigue said. “The beginning was a bit of a rough start with the unfamiliarity with each other and the new playbook introduced by a new coaching staff, but Princeton marked the start of understanding and chemistry with one another.”

Within the course of two weeks, Brown’s new system showed promise and so did Atoigue. In her third-ever university rugby match, she scored her first-ever collegiate try.

“Scoring my first try after a rough first two games helped assure me that I belonged at this level,” she said.

Now that Atoigue’s first year of college has ended, she has so much to be thankful for, and it’s not just about rugby. Before leaving for college, The Guam Daily Post interviewed Atoigue who was unsure of her academic pursuits. She had always excelled in school, but she wanted to keep her options open and take a variety of different classes.

“I love my classes so much,” beamed the incoming sophomore, whose favorites were in the fields of engineering and computer science. “My introduction to engineering class was my favorite, despite how difficult it was, mainly because of my lab. My weekly labs are in the Brown Design Workshop and I feel like a child in a candy store with all the tools and materials available to design in accordance with the newly learned concept. It's amazing to be producing real-life work, seeing concepts on a slideshow, then, into my hands.”

With ones and zeros and Xs and Os whizzing through her mind, computer code and game notes filling her brain with possibilities, Atoigue also took a keen liking to race issues.

While she discovered she had a knack for engineering and binary brainstorming, the culturally enlightened Guamanian realized that ignoring education pertaining to her CHamoru roots would have been an injustice.

“I’m still interested in engineering or computer science but I’ve recently grown an interest in ethnic studies,” said Atoigue, who just finished a course called Broadway Modern: Race, Gender, Class, and the American Musical. Students watched musicals, including “Hamilton” and “Moana,” then discussed its relevance to society, including gender roles, stereotypes, structural racism and cultural appropriation.

She said that understanding the impact of media and modern culture on race has been a “revelation.”

“The enjoyable part has definitely been inputting my perspective as a CHamoru woman,” she said. “My time in this class and in this university has helped me further embrace my identity with peers (who are) genuinely interested in my culture and perspective as a born and bred CHamoru woman.”

Learning the subtlety of college rugby

Sometimes, when high school student-athletes leave the relative comfort of the small game and level up to intercollegiate athletics, there is a huge adjustment period. Usually, the learning curve is steep and severe and forces teenagers to become students of the game. This warm-up period can fill students with self-doubt. Atoigue’s experience was no exception.

“Truthfully, I had my fair share of impostor syndrome both on the pitch and in the classroom, but with my first semester and season behind me, my takeaway is that this part of my career isn't a competition among my peers,” she said. “I have so many resources and so much support at my disposal to succeed. I’m just grateful and focused on what I can control, utilizing every resource offered to me.”

As Atoigue navigated the challenges on and off the pitch, she had to become critical of herself, understand her strengths and weaknesses and trust in the process. Very quickly she had to go from a big fish in a small pond to an even bigger fish in the college game’s biggest waters.

“My adjustment wasn’t easy as I was learning both high-caliber rugby and the game of 15s itself,” said Atoigue, whose high school resume is based on the smaller, faster sevens game. “Preseason was specifically a humbling experience, with the demands of strength training, field sessions, film and recovery.”

She said that her coaches, Rosalind Chou, Bridget Kahele and Kittery Wagner Ruiz, are incredibly smart and clever when it comes to understanding the pitch in order to capitalize on attack and defense. They have helped her transition to the college game.

“Twice a week we dissect film on ourselves and our upcoming opponents and the way the coaches break down film, study the strengths/weaknesses of our opponents to then create our game plan has been eye-opening,” she said.

“I’ll always love the hit, crash and passion of Guam rugby, but the finesse in the college game has been amazing to be a part of,” she said.

'Blessed'

With a storied collegiate career well underway and a national championship secured, Atoigue took time to thank the many people who made her dream a reality.

“I’d like to send my deepest regards to my family, friends and community on Guam,” she said. “I’m blessed to have all your love and support while I pursue my career and passions. With deepest gratitude, I recognize I wouldn’t have been here without the investment Guam communities put in me. Si Yu’us ma'ase.”