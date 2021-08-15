Atoigue reflects on summer experience, eyes college goals

Always looking to elevate her level of play, high school senior Makayla Atoigue continues to make the most of her opportunities.

The Notre Dame Royal competed with the American Rugby Pro Training Center in the North American Invitational 7s Rugby Tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah. The opportunity to showcase her skills in a competition against 128 teams of 14- to 23-year-olds from across the nation – an opportunity to get noticed by college recruiters.

A die-hard rugby fanatic, Atoigue lives and breathes the gritty, hard-hitting sport. They placed second in Pool 1 – two points behind the top-ranked Maui WAhine Warriors U18 squad. In the 22-team bracket, ARTPC’s record is currently 2-1-0. In the three games played, they outscored their opponents 88-38.

“We ended day one with a loss to Maui by not a large margin. That night the team went over the film and realized we weren’t playing the way we know how to,” she said after the mid-July competition. “Maui is an outstanding team with many strengths and we knew that to beat them we would needed to capitalize on our strengths. When we made it to the semi finals, we did just that.”

Her impact, she said was made on her ability to read defense and manipulate the space that’s given to her.

“I reeled in defenders so my teammate can take the offload straight into the try zone,” she said. “My team and I really pushed through this game by remaining patient and playing our game.”

Atoigue also got the opportunity to play against the Rhinos, the top-ranked team in the nation. The ARTPC U18 squad was the only team to notch seven points against the rugby powerhouse.

Atoigue had nothing but respect for the Rhinos, adding, they are “the nation’s best team, with phenomenal training and resources. It was great to play against them and meet them in the finals.”

“Rhinos recruit girls from many teams and all over. It’s an amazing program,” she said.

She offered a nod to their dominance the whole game, adding the score was a reflection of her team’s tenacity and perseverance.

“After playing against them, I can definitely say that each player was well sharpened in all aspects and putting them together as a team made them a great force. It was an honor to play such high-level rugby,” she said.

Reflecting on her experience, Atoigue said it was great to make it to the finals and had a fantastic experience at the tournament.

“I left everything on the field. I regret nothing. This was exactly the redemption I wanted going into the tournament,” she said.

Always looking to the future, Atoigue said the experience has further cemented her goal of playing collegiate.

“After the tournament, I had several conversations with the head coaches of my top choice schools and it went amazing. They acknowledged my hard work and high level of play. I’m excited to continue my relationship with these coaches and accomplish more goals,” she said.

Since then, there have been Zoom calls and follow-up emails with various college coaches.

Atoigue said the response has been favorable – a nod to her work ethic and continued hustle. “Each coach got to see my strong runs, impactful defense and high hustle rate. One coach who resonated with me the most, a coach I hold to a high regard, spoke on how I have improved so much and showcased it since Falcon 7s. A comment that could’ve brought me to tears because that was my main goal for this tournament,” she said.