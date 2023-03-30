Atos Jiu-Jitsu Guam sent a team of 52 kids and adult competitors to Tokyo, Japan, to compete in the 2nd annual Marianas Pro Japan Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

The event was held at the Komazawa Olympic Park General Sports Ground Gymnasium on March 25 and is considered to be one of the most elite competitions for jiujitsu in the region, bringing close to 800 participants from various countries in Asia, Europe, Brazil, USA, and Guam.

Atos Jiu-Jitsu Guam brought home 13 gold medals, 18 silver medals and 13 bronze medals. Competing in its first off-island tournament, Atos Jiu-Jitsu Guam also claimed third place team awards in Adult Male, Masters Male, Adult Female and Masters Female categories.

According to a press release, Atos Jiu-Jitsu was the only Guam team to earn podium spots in multiple team categories.

“Thank you to our island’s community, government agencies and local businesses, such as GTA and Eli Jumpers, who contributed directly to the Atos competition team, Guam Visitors Bureau, and multiple island businesses who supported fundraising events for the Atos competition team,” said Atos owner and professor Mike Carbullido. “Your continued support towards jiujitsu on our island allows our people to represent Guam on an even greater scale. It is our honor to represent our island, our people and our strength and we cherish every opportunity to carry our flag. Your support continues to play a big part in us reaching our goals, achieving our vision and continuing the growth of jiujitsu on Guam.”

Those interested in learning more about Atos Jiu-Jitsu are urged to contact communications manager Kristy Carbullido at 671-486-5147 or info@atosjiujitsuguam.com.

Atos Jiu-Jitsu Guam’s vision is to build and grow an academy and jiujitsu family founded on the values of respect, community, discipline, honor and support, Atos stated in a press release. “Together, we hope to inspire and change lives through jiujitsu and create life champions,” the organization stated.