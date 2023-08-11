When Mike Carbullido graduated from George Washington High School and relocated to San Diego, California, he always hoped he would have the opportunity to return home and give back to the island.

At the beginning of the pandemic and with so much time on their hands, Mike Carbullido and his wife, Kristy, packed up their family and returned to Guam.

For several years, Mike Carbullido had been Atos Jiu-Jitsu HQ’s head kids competition instructor in San Diego and he was ready to open his own academy and begin churning out champions on Guam. In September 2021, the Carbullidos opened Atos Jiu-Jitsu Guam, and their new journey was officially underway.

Less than two years after opening their doors and at the 2023 Pan Kids Jiu-Jitsu International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation Championships in Kissimmee, Florida, which took place July 21-23, three Atos students made the podium.

“Ninety percent of our athletes here in the gym are all brand new to jiujitsu and started with our academy – homegrown,” Mike Carbullido said.

Sage Cruz, 10, who competed in the Junior 2 Yellow Belt division, won the national championship, which was his second straight national championship. Zomu Carbullido, 6, who rolled in the Mighty Mite 3 Grey Belt division, claimed a silver medal. Troy Rosario, 13, who competed in the Teen 1 Grey Belt division, delivered a bronze-medal performance.

“It's amazing to think about how great this is for our gym, for the island, and for the next generation of athletes coming up in jiujitsu,” Mike Carbullido said. “We had so much pride to even go there and put in so much effort and to believe in our dreams, to believe in our goals, and work hard and to accomplish it.”

Although Atos Guam had seven entries in the Pan Kids tournament, four finished shy of the medal rounds, allowing instructor Mike Carbullido the opportunity to assess his students' rankings and formulate game plans for future competitions.

“Some of us came (up) short, but we had a great experience, and it's only going to fuel us for the next time,” Mike Carbullido said.

Sage Cruz

With a shiny gold medal draped around his neck, Cruz rolled out of Florida with much more than experience. He left the Sunshine State as a national champion.

Cruz told The Guam Daily Post that his strategy was to accumulate as many two-point takedowns as possible, an approach that paid off in his opening round. In his first match, he nearly lost to an opponent who applied a triangle choke. But, even though he was wrapped up tightly, time expired and Cruz led on points and advanced to the next round.

“I need to work on submission escapes, triangle escapes,” Cruz said.

Mike Carbullido said that he is proud of Cruz, calling the feat “nothing short of amazing.”

Amazed? Sure. But, not surprised.

“Sage, being the age he is, he works so hard. He comes to training every single day, multiple times a day. If I allowed him he’d be here all day,” Mike Carbullido said. “Sage deserves all the success, for sure. There's a reason why he’s winning.”

Troy Rosario

Of Carbullido’s three podiumed proteges, Rosario entered the event with the least experience. Less than two years before unveiling his bronze-medal performance, his cousins introduced him to jiujitsu. At the time, he was 11. And he was hooked.

“I didn't know anything, and I instantly loved it. It was amazing. And, of course, I'm enjoying the journey. Of course, I enjoy training every day,” said Rosario, who lost the silver-medal match via a Kimura choke.

“I'm going to train a lot harder, for sure. And also just keep my mind right,” he said, vowing to return to Pan Kids 2024 a better athlete.

“Troy came here with zero experience, no experience whatsoever,” Mike Carbullido said. “He has a big heart and he just has a lot of passion for jiujitsu. I think that's what's taking him so far in such a short amount of time.”

Rosario, who first stepped foot into Atos Guam two days after the gym opened, felt at home in the Tumon-based academy.

“My first day here. I just felt a calling. I was called here for training,” Rosario said. “Getting taught by professor Mike Carbullido is amazing. It's an amazing opportunity. He's one of the best ever.”

Zomu Carbullido

Mike Carbullido watched Zomu, his son, compete for the gold medal, during the tournament.

“I was so nervous. I felt like I was competing at the World Championships,” he said. “It just wasn’t his day. I’m so blessed that he loves jiujitsu.”

“Ever since Z was born, I knew that this would be his life,” Mike Carbullido said of Zomu.