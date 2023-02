After a competitive first set of above-the-net and drop-down-diving action, Au Mana Volleyball Club defeated the Andersen Air Force Base Bombers in the Lady Triton Volleyball League championship game Wednesday night at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

After the back-and-forth start, Au Mana dismantled the Bombers in straight sets, 25-22, 25-15, 25-16.