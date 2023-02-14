The Lady Triton Volleyball League championship game is set, as the No. 1-seeded Au Mana Club Team and the No. 2-ranked Andersen Air Force Base Bombers punched their tickets to the grand finale, which will take place at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

The appetizer game, which proceeds the finale, is set for 6:30 p.m. In the third-place game, GuamPro 1 will take on the UOG Tritons.

On Sunday afternoon, Au Mana advanced to the championship match with a 3-1 victory over the Tritons. Au Mana defeated the Tritons 25-14, 16-25, 27-25, 25-16.

In the final game of the regular season, which took place last week, the Tritons shut out Au Mana 3-0. But with a championship game spot at stake, Au Mana delivered sweet revenge.

Following a similar storyline as the Au Mana vs. Tritons match, the Bombers also needed four sets to knock off Guam Pro 1. In a tough four-set matchup, the Bombers defeated Guam Pro 1 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23.