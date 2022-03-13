After months of work and grinding out, senior Jerfick Aunu and juniors Jada Han and Erin Moldez added one more accolade to their high-school career lists - MVP.

Guam Department of Education coaches voted for the top players in the league, recognizing the contributions of the trio to their respective teams. The first teams are reflective of the talent that graced the floor this ISA season.

Aunu, a senior, was the catalyst for the Simon Sanchez Sharks winning their first championship in more than a decade. Crafty and deceptively quick, the point guard does a little bit of everything for the Sharks. Understated is the word most would use to describe Aunu, who doesn’t talk and just works every second he’s on the court. But, for those who may not be paying attention, he will get his buckets, find his teammates and grab the boards. An opportunistic player with a high IQ for the game, Aunu makes an impact whether teams notice or not.

“Jerfick’s confidence paired with his humbleness made him the glue that kept our team together,” said Sharks head coach Arvin Domingo. “He often set the tone for our team on both ends of the floor.”

While undersized as a PG, Aunu plays well under pressure and handles the Sharks offense with confidence. Composed and collected, he epitomizes the Sharks mentality of team first, individual second.

In his final year with the Sharks, Aunu ran the floor well. While the Sharks have a solid team, Aunu was the linchpin to beating the undefeated Islanders on their home court in the battle for the chip. He stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, seven assists, five boards, three steals and two blocks, pushing the team to a 43-41 victory and chopping off the Islanders’ two-headed monster in Karl Vinca and Kirston Guzman – both of whom joined Aunu on the first team selections.

“You can’t help but notice the passion that he plays with in every game,” Domingo added. “This is what makes him valuable to our team.”

Joining Aunu, Vinca and Guzman on the first team were fellow seniors: George Washington’s Josh Sebastian, Southern High’s Kyler Aflleje and Okkodo’s Jose Saures. With a first team full of seniors, the door is wide open for the underclassmen eager to take their place on the hardwood.

Han, Moldez share ISA MVP ballots

JFK’s Jada Han earned her second MVP nod, adding to her sophomore breakout season where she earned her first MVP accolade. This time around, the junior added a championship to her resume, leading her Islanders to their first chip in more than 15 years over the Okkodo High Bulldogs.

Joining her on the MVP ballot was junior guard Erin Moldez, who lifted the Okkodo High Bulldogs to a second-place finish in the ISA.

Han is a force of nature. The tall guard stands out, a presence on both ends of the court. Quick and committed to winning at all costs, the junior is a vocal leader, setting the example and pushing for her team to do their best every game.

Her ability to carve through defenses and shoot over smaller defenders makes her tough to guard. Her tenacity, speed and determination to find the basket make it difficult for teams to contain her. But, it’s her passing game and ability to finish that have elevated her presence and made her more dangerous in the open court. On the defensive end, Han is a beast, getting her hands in the passing lanes to disrupt her opponents’ offenses and battling for boards to average double-digit rebounds nearly every game.

Domingo said her offseason work was a difference maker this year.

“She has become a better passer and scorer. …That and the tenacity she plays with on the defensive end makes her one of the best two-way players in the game today,” Domingo said.

“As the reigning MVP, she knew there was pressure, but she rose above it,” said her coach at JFK, Merwin Martin. “I knew that she was going to put stats and play excellent defense. But, what I was most proud of was how she provided leadership on and off the court. With her work ethic and competitive drive, the best is yet to come.”

If Han is dynamic and stands out the moment she steps on the court, then Moldez is her polar opposite. Small and unassuming, Moldez doesn’t stand out until she starts moving.

Crafty and armed with a high IQ, Moldez was instrumental in Okkodo’s success, hitting a double-double every game. Moldez runs the Okkodo offense, slicing through to find the Bulldog shooters. Like Han, she’s unafraid of the mantle of responsibility, willing to take it on her shoulders when the team needs a bucket or a call to calm down. Her knack for reading defenses allows her to run offensive schemes on the fly and her ability to anticipate makes her a tough defender, allowing her to average 4.6 steals in the season.

“Erin, to me, makes the team work and the dream work. … she’s legit,” said Southern High coach Tony Taianao. “Erin played big … in the championship game. Her stats just jump off the page.”

Against the Sharks in the semis, Moldez dropped 24 of the team’s 47 points, pulled down 12 boards and recorded five steals to give her team the edge against a talented Sharks team. Against the Islanders in the 'ship, Moldez battled through foul trouble to put up 11 points, 8 rebounds and five steals to get within 3 against a loaded JFK squad.

Joining Han and Moldez on the first team are: junior shooters Laila Smartt (JFK) and Jasmine Samson (OHS), along with GW seniors Soreena Olpindo, a rebounding machine who posts double-doubles on the daily, and Amanda Uncangco, a lefty utility who did everything for the Geckos squad.