Nine of Australia’s 12 roster members scored in double digits in the FIBA U15 Oceania Championship basketball game against Guam on Monday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao, with Harrison Beauchamp and Ryder Cheesman each scoring 19 points, combining for 10 rebounds and eight assists. Australia’s Lachlan Clague finished with 15 points, Dash Daniels scored 14 points, Indy Cotton dropped in 13 points, Lachlan Kanngiesser and Nash Walker each scored 11 points and Aaron Gashaw and Henry Sewell scored 10 points apiece. Australia defeated Guam 136-35.

Matchups were difficult all game long for Guam, as the gigantic Aussies easily shot over the smaller squad and won the fight on the offensive glass 22-8. After the entire 40 minutes of play, Australia had outrebounded Guam on both ends of the floor, 64-24.

With four different Aussies popping from 3-point land, they spent the game easily breaking through Guam’s defense and swinging the ball out to the open player for largely uncontested jump shots. If Guam tried to double-team any of the Aussie shooters, another capable player was left wide open for an easy bucket. With Clague’s 7-foot frame, and four more players 6-foot-5 and above, an unguarded man proved disastrous for Guam. With Guam unable to slow down the Aussie attack, Australia scored the majority of its points within five feet of the basket.

For Team Guam, Lynnwood Baker and Noah Hernandez scored 8 points apiece. Hernandez also finished with a team-high seven rebounds.

All U15 FIBA games are played at the UOG Calvo Field House.