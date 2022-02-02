OneQode, the Australian-based company that set up a Guam-based gaming hub, announced on Monday its sponsorship of the Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School esports team.

The middle school team is focused on the games League of Legends, TeamFight Tactics, and Valorant, according to a news release. The Obispos esports team is one of a growing number of esports teams established on Guam.

Austin Cajigal, coach of the Obispos team, had high praise for the sponsorship.

“The sponsorship was the best thing that happened to us, it gives us the motivation to expand beyond the original nine players. We want to lead our island in the new generation of interscholastic sports, once we've proven that esports is a great option for kids, we will not stop proving that ‘the new norm’ is a good thing,” Cajigal said in the release.

OneQode CEO Matt Shearing said when he was a kid, there wasn’t much in the way of support like the kind Cajigal provides to students now.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunities we can help provide the next generation of gamers in Guam,” Shearing said.

OneQode Growth Officer, Austin Guidry, said the company wanted to provide for the local community and enhance the esports experience on island.

While the Obispos are focused on three games now, they hope in the future to compete playing other games, like CS:GO, Minecraft, and Rocket League, according to the release. OneQode officials said they are looking forward to seeing the Obispos grow as competitors.

OneQode and IT&E partnered on the Guam gaming hub, which allows players throughout the region to compete in real-time on a level playing field.

(Daily Post Staff)