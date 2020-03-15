The final stanza of American poet Robert Frost’s “The Road Not Taken” resonates with the journey that Guam prep baseball player Nolan Babauta will take in the coming months. To paraphrase Frost, Babauta is hoping the road less traveled by will make all the difference as Babauta chases his diamond dreams to Spanaway, Washington to pursue his goal of playing collegiate and professional baseball.

Babauta, just 14 years old, has been a star on the rise in the Guam prep baseball scene. As a freshman this year on the George Washington High School baseball team, Babauta was named to the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam high school baseball All-Island team as a first baseman.

“Princess” as he is known to his teammates also helped lead the Guam 15U Baseball Team to an electrifying gold medal run at the Oceania Region Qualifier held on Guam from Jan. 10-18. The win allowed the island to advance to the national stage where they will take on the top 12 teams in the world at the WBSC U15 Baseball World Cup in Playa del Carmen, Mexico from Aug. 14-23.

Babauta collected the win in a 12-0 rout over New Zealand in the gold medal game and was widely considered the most valuable player of the Oceania regional qualifier.

Ray Brown, Baseball Oceania development officer who has been visiting Guam for nearly three decades, was impressed with Babauta’s performance.

“New Zealand only had two hits against Nolan Babauta. In fact, he is the pitcher who beat them both times and was probably their best player for the tournament,” said Brown.

That success has stoked a fire in Babauta to be the best he can be. For many of our young prep athletes on island the road less traveled is the one they must take to compete against the best in their sport.

With no national academy program and a federation that provides little competition, the top ball players on island are forced to go elsewhere to seek the exposure they need to succeed in the college and professional ranks. For a dedicated few, a full-time move to the mainland provides the answer to better coaching, more games and more competition required to play at the next level.

Babauta is not the first Guam baseball prep athlete to leave island to play high school baseball in the mainland. Trey Concepcion, from Yigo, left Guam after his freshman year for the baseball hotbed of sunny San Diego, California. Now in his senior year at Grossmont High School, Concepcion has his eyes set on playing at the college level. He credits moving to the states “as one of the biggest advantages you can have building relationships with coaches and trainers, but more specifically playing in showcases so your name can get out there for scouts or college coaches.”

Concepcion, highlighted no matter how good you are at your sport, grades can be the difference in getting a shot at NCAA D1 program.

“Every time I talk to a scout or coach, the first thing they ask about is grades,” Concepcion added.

GW head coach, Dan Leon Guerrero, said he isn’t surprised by Babauta’s development as a freshman or his drive to be great.

“Nolan possesses excellent baseball skill and knowledge. He is a sponge and absorbs the knowledge passed on to him from the coaches,” Leon Guerrero said. “He is a very easy ball player to work with and takes the knowledge passed on to him and displays it on and off the field.

“If you want your child to be successful, parents have to put in the time as well. Kudos to Nolan’s family for being there for him,” he added. “I wish him well and have no doubt he will succeed as a successful baseball player.”

Babauta, a Chalan Pago native, grew up with baseball in the blood. His older brother Manuel “MJ” Babauta also starred on the GW baseball team, gaining all-island honors as an outfielder. With a glove on his hand at the age of 4, Babauta has been a constant companion with his father, Raymond “Rayzor” Quintanilla, and grandfather on his mother’s side, Manuel Babauta, at the ballfield.

Whether Babauta realizes it or not, he is already a role model for younger players, just as he looks up to players that came before him like Trae Santos, Sean Cruz and Pete Perez.

“Sean Cruz taught my team and I a lot of pitching mechanics,” Babauta said. “I take all that information and use it … they have given me a lot of tips on everything.”

Although admittedly nervous to make the move, Babauta said he is ready for the road less traveled, telling the Guam Daily Post, “It’s going to be really challenging to achieve this goal, but I’m going to push myself and work hard to achieve my goals.

“I really want to go out there so I can achieve my goal to become a pro baseball player,” he added.