An upgrade for Guam badminton is imminent as the construction of the Guam Badminton Sports Center, a competition-grade badminton facility, nears completion in Barrigada.

Rui (pronounced "Ray) Wang is managing director of the facility and the coach of the Guam National Badminton Team. He is investing close to $80,000 of his own money to launch the facility, and plans a grand opening in early February.

"Our mission is to provide a community service by making a badminton facility available to the public, and also to support and promote the Guam Badminton Federation to youth and school aged children," said Wang.

The indoor badminton facility is housed in an approximately 10,000 square foot facility in Barrigada. Currently badminton enthusiasts and the national team work out at the Dededo Sports Complex gym. "The Dededo gym is a multipurpose facility where the the Badminton Sports Center is dedicated to indoor badminton," Wang said. "Our facility will conform to the standards of the World Federation in every aspect, from the professional badminton mats, posts, nets and lighting too."

Wang said the facility will double as an indoor tennis court during the day, and convert to badminton in the afternoon or evening.

"Badminton is very popular in Asia, Europe and South America," he said, adding, "it's surging in popularity in the United States as it's been an Olympic sport since the Barcelona games in 1992."

Wang, who has been on Guam for less than a year, saw potential immediately for the sport to grow on island. "This is an indoor facility, so players aren't playing under the heat of the sun," he said.

"Right now, about 50 players rotate to play on three courts at Dededo, we are doubling that here at the Badminton Sports Center."

"There are already a lot of players on Guam, a lot in the Chinese community, the Filipino community has some players and the Japanese community has quite a few as well, I'm sure it will pick up when the sport gets more exposure."

Wang's enthusiasm for badminton extends outside of the sport.

"I can't live without badminton, I actually met my wife through badminton, too."