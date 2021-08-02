After nearly 16 months of lockdown and relative inactivity due to coronavirus-related restrictions, the Guam Men’s National Rugby Team is back on the pitch and gearing up for action. And with Peter Baggetta tapped as head coach, a newfound excitement and energy surrounds Team Guam as the players prepare for the Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy 2021.

The two-day tournament, which takes place Nov. 13-14, attracts the regions’ best rugby teams and will take place in Phuket, Thailand. Team Guam will participate in the subregional tournament hosted by Thailand, the Asia Rugby Men’s and Women’s Sevens Trophy East and South East Asia 7s.

“Pete Baggetta brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our national team,” said Team Guam captain Chris Sgro. “Not only does he bring rugby experience, but as a Guamanian living in the states, he understands our culture and our players on a level that most wouldn't understand.”

“Pete carries a strong resume that the players are grateful to learn from,” added Sgro. “A few of us played under Pete from 2003-2005, so to be with him again in the later years of our rugby playing days, it is a sense of gratitude and appreciation to come full circle.”

Baggetta, the head coach at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., the nation’s No. 1 rugby program, was one of the founding members of the Guam Rugby Club and a former national team member, and he visits the island as often as possible.

"I was already coming back to spend time with familia, and when the Guam Rugby Football Union heard I was coming back, they reached out to me about coaching the men's sevens team for the Asian 7s tournament in November in Thailand,” he said. “I told them that I would be happy to work with the team while here, and that I would work out coming back in November with my school, once I get back to Washington, D.C.”

On Saturday morning, at Wettengel Rugby Field in Dededo, Baggetta conducted practice and worked with the team on conditioning, fundamentals and adding structure.

“The goal, while here, is to set up some basic structures of play and provide some skill development and standards for the players,” Baggetta said.

Baggetta, who arrived on Guam July 20, has held four practices and is pleased with the the players’ receptiveness and dedication.

“It's been going really well,” he said. “We have had four training sessions since I've been back, and the players have been very receptive. They are doing everything that is needed for a quality training - communication, work rate and willingness to learn and improve.

“We are still very early in the cycle, so lots of focus on going back to the basic fundamentals and doing them well, consistently," Baggetta said.

"Performing at the highest levels is all about doing the little things well on a consistent basis. We are also putting in some basic structures and working on lots of individual decision-making with the ball.”

Sgro told the Post that “the last few trainings with coach Pete have been a great foundation for the guys of 20-some to build off of.”

“With 15 weeks until the tournament, there's still a lot of time to get to where we need to be,” he added. “We have high expectations for this tournament, and we are looking forward to returning back to competitive international rugby.”

While Baggetta will return to the nation's capital this summer, the system he is instilling will serve as a guide for the team to follow.

“We've given the players a training program to get sevens fit, as so much of sevens is about fitness as well as accuracy when fatigued or under pressure,” he said. “They will get together twice a week to train as a team, as well as playing touch rugby during the week.”

While in the past, Team Guam has enjoyed some success, Baggetta is focused on bringing the team to the next level and building his squad with only the most dedicated players. He told The Guam Daily Post that he is in the process of sitting down with each individual player to determine their level of commitment.

“To be successful, we need a committed group of players who want to train and play for each other and for Guam,” he said. “My coaching philosophy is that to be successful you have to control the things you can by giving - be grateful for the opportunity to play for your island and with your fellow islanders, be intentional in working on the areas of the game that you need to work on, be it fitness, catch-pass, decision-making, etc. …, be valiant to take risks in order to push yourself to get better and try things that are uncomfortable, and, finally, to be effortful - to give your best effort at all times.”

“Success, for me, is if we have a squad of players who are always giving."

Sgro is excited not only about Baggetta leading the team, but for Team Guam’s dedication and desire to improve.

“Despite the COVID lockdown over the last 16 months, there has been a steady number of informal gatherings for touch rugby,” he said. “Touching the rugby ball is normally paramount when preparing for a sevens tournament. With that checked off, it's a matter of getting our fitness to the necessary level and jelling as a core team.”