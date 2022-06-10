Caloi Baguyo has been aspiring to represent Guam as a triathlete for as long as he can remember.

“So, it is such an honor to finally be part of the island’s national team," he said. "In return, I am more motivated and determined because I’m not doing it for my personal achievement but most importantly for the recognition of Guam in the international triathlon scene,” he said.

He’ll be competing at the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan from June 17-25. On Sept. 10, he’ll head off to Hangzhou, China for the Asian Games. And on Nov. 15, he’ll go to Puerto Princesa, Philippines for the Ironman 70.3.

On days he isn’t working, he does full training of at least two disciplines - either swim and run or bike and run.

“Usually after my shift I find time to train and work out because I believe small actions make a big difference. I make sure I eat a balanced diet and have adequate rest for recovery,” Baguyo said.

He said aside from wanting to bring pride to Guam, he thinks about his mom who he lost due to a car accident. He said his mom inspired him to achieve his goals.

“I was devastated of her passing, so triathlon served as a distraction. I want her to be proud of me and I know she would be if she was still alive. I imagine her looking down on me and beaming with pride. That is what keeps me going,” he said.

He was able to achieve a personal record for an Olympic distance race in the Guam National Triathlon Championship 2021 with a finish time of 2:11. He’s training harder so he can surpass that this year, he said.

“This is certainly not without setbacks. As a full-time dialysis technician and an owner of a small custom cycling apparel business, Podium Guam, finding a good balance to manage the demands each entails has been overwhelming and challenging.

“Life is very busy for us and downtime is minimal. But it is possible and I don’t believe in the excuse of not having time to do things or not chasing your personal aspirations, because these are the things that drive and motivate us. It takes compromise, planning, time management and support,” Baguyo said.

As a triathlete, there will always be room for improvement in the disciplines, he said.

Swimming is challenging, because there’s a lack of a swimming pool they can use to train.

But triathletes are able to compromise and maximize the resources available - like beaches.

The group Siklista Guam plays a big role in improving his bike training.

“We encourage each other to push harder,” he said.

And his running is improved with the help of his training partner and teammate Ryan Matienzo, who serves as his running coach.

“His constructive feedback has been helpful in working on my weaknesses,” Baguyo said.

He thanked his strongest support system and biggest fan, his girlfriend, Amie David.

“She is patient and understanding of my hectic work and training schedule,” he said.