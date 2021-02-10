Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series on former Guam resident Britney Bailey, a multisport athlete who lived on island for eight years. She cut her teeth playing ball and running track for Guam High School before closing out her high school career as a member of the Yokota High Dragons in Tokyo, Japan. Bailey now suits up for the Anderson University Trojans, an NCAA Division II college competing in the South Athletic Conference.

Armed with a big smile and an uber-friendly personality, it’s hard to believe the fierce competitor that lies beneath Britney Bailey’s exterior. The former Guam resident has been steadily making a name for herself, finally cracking the starting lineup a week ago for the Anderson University Trojans in South Carolina.

The junior, who is also the team's captain, rolled out a season high, dropping 20 points and ripping 11 boards – her fourth double-double of what’s shaping up to be a stellar season. Her performance lifted her team past the top-ranked Tusculum University Pioneers, their rival in the South Athletic Conference. The Anderson Trojans – the defending SAC champions for the past two years – are currently 9-5 in their conference and 10-6 overall.

The Trojans were ecstatic after the impressive road win, with head coach Jonathan Barbaree crediting Bailey for her role.

“I have to point out how big Britney was for us. I am so proud of her. She has been grinding for two years behind a great player just waiting for her moment. She trusted the process and she is really showing all of how hard she worked in the offseason,” said Barbaree via the school’s athletic site. A quick stroll through the school site shows Bailey's name often on the team’s roll call as the leading scorer, impact player or go-to in the final moments – a testament to Bailey’s growing confidence and dominance on the court.

‘Guam is my home’

While her work is just playing out in her junior year, for those who knew her here on island and in Far East sports, it’s nothing new. It’s been a few years since Bailey’s name has been prominent on the island sports scene, but it definitely hasn’t been forgotten.

She is still remembered by those who coached or had to coach against her.

She was phenomenal on the basketball court – one of a few six-footers in girls basketball – often carrying her team on the offensive and defensive ends of the court. She played varsity her freshman and sophomore years, suiting up for the Panthers in volleyball, basketball and track.

In track, she earned several gold medals in hurdles. In team sports, she earned several All-Island nods despite her youth. She represented the island on the international stage, competing with the junior national teams in soccer and basketball.

Take a glance at the Anderson University roster and you’ll see among all the stateside hometowns one that stands out: Santa Rita, Guam.

Bailey moved off island five years ago, visited two years ago and is working toward a career in engineering at the South Carolina university, but Guam is home, Bailey says.

“I lived on island for 8 years,” she said. “I love the people and community. I was raised in Guam. Guam is my home.”

Finding her way to Anderson

No stranger to hard work, Bailey has always refused to settle for mediocrity. As a senior in high school, she was offered several scholarships, including a few full rides, because of her academic standing and her athletic records in track, basketball and volleyball.

Anderson’s offer gave her the opportunity to suit up for basketball and volleyball – a dream come true. However, Bailey eventually chose basketball after realizing the intense stress and pressure of balancing the physical and mental demands of both sports with a rigorous class load.

She made Dean’s List all four semesters at Anderson, holding a 3.5+ GPA while majoring in math and engineering.

Juggling a heavy workload academically has meant being smart about time management to ensure her work on and off the court stay up to standard, Bailey said.

A dual major, Bailey is now wrapping up her math requirements, and is gearing up for her engineering portion, which will allow her to attend Clemson University while playing for Anderson.

On a typical day, Bailey jumps from class to weight training, then a few classes more before wrapping up her nights with 2- to 3-hour team practices. On off days, she throws in a few hours of shooting or individual drills to ensure she stays sharp.

This doesn’t leave a lot of time for her to waste, she said, adding that time management as a college athlete is crucial to success.

Make no mistake, Bailey, a self-proclaimed optimist, loves the grind. Setting goals and reaching them is her thing.

Coming in as a freshman was tough, she said, adding that was probably her worst year as a collegiate athlete.

She lacked confidence and didn’t understand her skill set as well as she should have, she said.

Fiercely competitive and hungry to be an impact player, Bailey keyed in on aspects of her game that will increase her viability and versatility, making her a better two-way player capable of carrying the team’s expectations.

The tenacity paid off in dividends, resulting in a stellar year for Bailey – one in which there seems to be no ceiling.