It was a busy week for the island stars playing collegiate basketball off island.

Battling through frigid temperatures, COVID diagnoses and injury, two of the top women’s players to come out of the island are continuing to shine for their respective schools.

Britney Bailey drops 16 points in win over Limestone

Former Guam resident Britney Bailey hit the ground running after several weeks off due to an injury and a COVID-positive result, tying her season high against South Atlantic Conference opponent Limestone University (8-6, 5-5 SAC) Saturday afternoon at the Timken Center in Gaffney, South Carolina.

With the win, the Anderson University women's basketball team improve to 11-8 overall and 11-4 in the SAC. The Trojans compete in the NCAA Division II as a member of the South Atlantic Conference.

The Trojans were unstoppable, dropping 25 points in the opening quarter to stuff the stat sheet along the way. Bailey tied her season-high with 16 points and six rebounds. The engineering major drained a career-high four three-point baskets on 4-of-7 shooting behind the arc.

Head coach Jonathan Barbaree called it a “solid team performance,” emphasizing the team’s ability to share the ball and play strong defense for all four quarters.

“We need to continue to build on today as we start the final stretch of the season,” Barbaree said.

Anderson defense and aggressive play held Limestone in check over the final 20 minutes of action. The Trojans outrebounded the Saints 46-30, allowing just six offensive rebounds.

Bailey has been phenomenal in her senior season, averaging 30 minutes of game play in 17 games. She took a hard hit in December, but Bailey looked phenomenal in her first game back. Shooting 81% from the free throw line and nearly 40% from the field, Bailey is also the anchor on the Trojan defense, averaging 9.3 boards a game and 8.4 points per game.

Nationally and in her conference, among all Division II athletes, Bailey has been tallying up some monstrous numbers.

On the boards, Bailey has been beast, ranking second in the conference for offensive and defensive rebounds and second overall. On the defensive end, Bailey is currently ranked 116th in the nation for blocked shots and 8th in the conference. All of this is despite missing two games.

Bailey will be continuing her game on the road with a trip to Greenville, Tenn. to face off against SAC opponent Tusculum Wednesday. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 pm.

Mia San Nicolas drops 18 in loss to Thiel

It was a rough week for Mia San Nicolas and her Geneva College Golden Tornadoes who suited up against conference rivals Thiel College Saturday afternoon in the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) matchup in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. Down two starters, the Golden Tornadoes lost another starter during the Thiel matchup before dropping the game against the Tomcats in an 82-79 heartbreaker. Geneva dropped to 6-7 overall, 5-3 in conference play.

Despite the loss, San Nicolas was spectacular in 28 minutes of play. The junior, who started the game, finished the game with 18 points and 14 boards. She finished the night with three blocks and converted 9-of-15 from the field.

While San Nicolas had a great individual game, the Academy of Our Lady of Guam grad is known for putting the team first and will definitely be heading back to work to ensure a better outcome in her next match up – Monday against Grove City, the first of a three-game workweek.

Geneva opened the game cold, missing the first 10 baskets. In for a rough shooting night, the Golden Tornadoes bucked down on defense and battle back in the third quarter to cut the deficit to two off a San Nicolas putback at the buzzer. While they turned the game around, Geneva couldn’t capitalize on Thiel’s missed free throws and missed the trey at the buzzer to take home the loss.

