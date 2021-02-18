Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series on former Guam resident Britney Bailey, a multi-sport athlete who lived on island for eight years. She played ball and ran track for Guam High School before closing out her high school career as a member of the Yokota High Dragons in Tokyo, Japan. Bailey now suits up for the Anderson University Trojans, an NCAA Division II college competing in the South Athletic Conference.

Like most athletes, Britney Bailey didn’t want sports to end when she graduated from high school. Ensuring she could compete at the next level meant sacrifice and embracing the grind, the 19-year-old says, crediting her faith in God, her mother’s support and her commitment to excellence for hitting nearly every benchmark she has set for herself.

Now, the former Guam resident starts for the Anderson University Trojans, an NCAA Division II college competing in the South Athletic Conference. The back-to-back champs are currently 11-7 in their conference. Bailey has made a home for herself on the Trojans roster, averaging 27.4 minutes a game and 14.1 points per 40-minute games with 8.4 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.

Looking back, the junior readily admits it wasn’t easy to get to where she was. Offering advice to local athletes looking to level up, she said, it’s important that athletes be willing to work, commit, listen and adapt.

“I worked extra. I got in the gym. Most of all, I put Jesus first,” she said.

It’s important, she said, to work smart. Working hard without purpose doesn’t make sense, adding you don’t just put up extra shots and think your work ends there.

“I practiced a lot of game-like shots (set shots and off the dribble); I followed these shots with many free throws,” she said, adding that work came with sacrifice. “The biggest sacrifice I had to make early on was choosing to play only basketball when I wanted to play both sports I loved. I also sacrificed time with friends.”

Athletes from Guam who want to make it need to “dream big,” Bailey says, adding it’s important to “make reachable goals that will help push you to the next level. Know where you came from and trust in God.”

Bailey said she knew in middle school she wanted to play college sports — track, basketball or volleyball – whatever would land her a full scholarship “so that my mom did not have to pay for my school.”

Her mom put her in volleyball and basketball camps, she said, exposing her to different ability levels and allowing her to play against more experienced athletes.

In high school, she had a workout plan of her own – 5 a.m. runs, weight training and staying after practices to put up shots.

“As a sophomore in high school, Coach Joe “The Legend” Taitano allowed me to practice with the boys’ basketball team. When I moved from Guam back to Japan, I started playing with the base’s men’s basketball team and the co-ed volleyball team,” she said, adding she joined elite camps for the summer and visited schools to show her commitment to play.

A multi-sport athlete, Bailey made an impact on all fronts, but Taitano said it was her attitude that allowed her to separate from the pack.

“In all the years that I’ve coached Britney, she has always had the desire to be great – a perfectionist, of sorts,” said Taitano, her former track coach at Guam High. “Her eagerness to persevere and endure is above and beyond. She excels at the collegiate level because of her innate ability to work harder than hard.”

Al Garrido, who coached volleyball on the Far East scene, said Bailey’s athleticism made it impossible for opposing teams to ignore her. While he didn’t coach against her, he said, pitting his team against hers “would have been a fun game.”

“Agile, swift – but probably her biggest skill was her ability to make those around her better. That's a very dangerous skill to play against,” Garrido said. “She always had this zest to compete and all good coaches love to play against opponents like that.”

In the years since, however, Bailey’s discipline and focus has manifested itself in her game play and her overall attitude towards sports.

“I have matured in every aspect. I am physically and emotionally stronger,” she said, “My outlook on basketball has changed a lot. Playing ball was always fun, but when I was training to get to college, it was work. Now I see why I love the game and I am happy I get to be around other young women playing the sport we love.”

While she has improved, Bailey says there’s still more to do as she approaches the tail end of her third season with the Trojans.

Despite finally earning the starting nod, the work doesn’t stop. Playing the power forward means versatility is her currency. Being mobile while still having the size and strength to bang in the post is crucial to her game and her scholarship. Having a strong game IQ means playing with athleticism and smarts, she said adding that’s a portion of her game she continually keys in on.

For now, Bailey, who has made Dean’s List all four semesters at Anderson, continues to keep her eye on her goals and hitting that next benchmark – all while balancing a dual major in math and engineering and a starting position on a conference championship team.

She closed out with a few words of advice to her fellow island athletes: “I had a goal. I took advantage of my opportunities and worked hard to reach that goal. Anything is possible, if you believe.”