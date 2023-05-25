The Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association announced the All-Island football selections this week.

After careful consideration by the league’s coaches, Guam High School Panthers’ Deshawn Baird and Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ Alex Sojo were selected as offensive MVPs. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, earning defensive MVP honors, the nod went to George Washington High School Geckos’ Rayce Rios and FD’s Caleb Murphy.

While Rios’ season and high school career has concluded, Baird, Sojo and Murphy will take part in the championship game 7 p.m. Sunday, at George Washington.

As of press time, GDOE ISA football league coordinator Marty Boudreau told The Guam Daily Post that the game is still scheduled as planned.

“Time will let us know if it will still be played as scheduled,” said Boudreau, as Typhoon Mawar was still 70 miles away from Guam.