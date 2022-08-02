It was muddy, boggy and blazing hot - perfect for the inaugural Baja Bash. Tearing up the Guam International Raceway in Yigo, the Baja Bash was a rip-roaring success for the hundreds of off-roading enthusiasts who descended onto the track for a day of bar-banging action.
From red-dirt mountains and buggies to jeeps and motocross, it was a day made for the adrenaline junkie who doesn't mind getting some dirt in their fingernails to have their fun.
“It was definitely a beautiful and wild day,” said organizer John Burch Jr. as 68 participants and hundreds of fans came out to the Guam International Raceway Park Sunday afternoon to witness some super cool off-road events.
Here are the winners:
Mini – Jimmy Muna
2dr Jeep – Mike Sanchez
Toyota Truck – Andrew Castro
4dr Jeep – Mike Ulloa
American made – Paul Zurita
Modified – Rome & Dre Midnight Garage
Sxs – Dongman Chang
Best helmet – Andrew Castro
Best save – Kyle Fenson
Most carnage – Adolpho Reyes
Best wreck – Ryan Castro
Biggest group – Guerrilla Battalion
Outlaw- They were winners. As a group, they decided to put on an awesome freestyle run and put the pedal to the metal.
ATV drag
1st- James Lujan
2nd- Quirino Cabe
3rd- Alan Blaz
Dirt bike drag
250cc class
1st -Carlo Pangelinan
2nd – Blaize Aiken
3rd – Abraham Guerrero
450cc class
1st- Lil John Aguon
2nd- Jude Sandlin
3rd- Jason Monnin