It was muddy, boggy and blazing hot - perfect for the inaugural Baja Bash. Tearing up the Guam International Raceway in Yigo, the Baja Bash was a rip-roaring success for the hundreds of off-roading enthusiasts who descended onto the track for a day of bar-banging action.

From red-dirt mountains and buggies to jeeps and motocross, it was a day made for the adrenaline junkie who doesn't mind getting some dirt in their fingernails to have their fun.

“It was definitely a beautiful and wild day,” said organizer John Burch Jr. as 68 participants and hundreds of fans came out to the Guam International Raceway Park Sunday afternoon to witness some super cool off-road events.

Here are the winners:

Mini – Jimmy Muna

2dr Jeep – Mike Sanchez

Toyota Truck – Andrew Castro

4dr Jeep – Mike Ulloa

American made – Paul Zurita

Modified – Rome & Dre Midnight Garage

Sxs – Dongman Chang

Best helmet – Andrew Castro

Best save – Kyle Fenson

Most carnage – Adolpho Reyes

Best wreck – Ryan Castro

Biggest group – Guerrilla Battalion

Outlaw- They were winners. As a group, they decided to put on an awesome freestyle run and put the pedal to the metal.

ATV drag

1st- James Lujan

2nd- Quirino Cabe

3rd- Alan Blaz

Dirt bike drag

250cc class

1st -Carlo Pangelinan

2nd – Blaize Aiken

3rd – Abraham Guerrero

450cc class

1st- Lil John Aguon

2nd- Jude Sandlin

3rd- Jason Monnin