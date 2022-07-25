It had been over two years since the last Guam National Physique Federation’s Michelob Ultra Guam National Bodybuilding Championships, and Saturday night's return to the stage had an eager, standing-room-only crowd watching and cheering as contestants displayed their chiseled bodies and the winners were announced.

After 38 contestants posed and flexed for two hours in front of the judges at the RIGHA Royal Laguna Guam Resort in Tamuning, Runell Balecha, Zoey Chargualaf and Joshua Cantara each claimed overall titles in their respective divisions.

Balecha, the night’s most-decorated athlete, won both the Men’s Bodybuilding and Men’s Classic Physique Division overall titles. Chargualaf, who stunned the crowd in a red, sequined bikini, was named the Women’s Bikini Division overall champion. Cantara, who competed in the Men’s Physique Division, walked away with top honors.

The last five times Balecha competed in the Michelob championships, he had impressed the judges enough to earn second-place finishes, but this was his first win.

“I’m in disbelief right now,” Balecha said. “Throughout the years I've always been placed second. I was honestly prepared to get second best.”

“This was my first time feeling that that moment, and I owned that stage. I am just mind-blown,” he said.

He told The Guam Daily Post that the win hadn’t sunk in.

“I’m still trying to take it in,” he said.

Without any local competitions to compete in during the first two years of the pandemic, Balecha shared that he had lost some of his muscle mass and was not ready to take the stage. After months of training with his coach, Michael Duay, and the team at Paradise Fitness, the 26-year-old regained the definition and mass he had lost.

“I brought it back,” Balecha said. “When I heard the show was coming back, I pushed even harder. I wanted to place where I truly deserved. … I went back to the drawing board, worked a little bit harder, and that showed on stage.”

While Balecha has been competing for half a decade, Chargualaf is still new to the sport. Competing in her first-ever competition, the 19-year-old’s stunning features earned her the 2022 title.

“I'm at a loss for words. I'm blessed,” Chargualaf said. “I’m extremely blessed and grateful for such great guidance throughout this prep.”

Chargualaf said that longtime fitness guru Steve Oshiro worked on her nutrition regimen and two-time champion Jeralyn Mesa taught her how to pose.

She also thanked her father, Joseph Chargualaf, and her whole support system.

“I love you,” she said to her supporters.