From the opening tip to the final buzzer, Thursday night’s Ballhers Summer League 2022 Coed Division game at the University of Guam Calvo Field House between Guam Memorial Hospital and Masters II wasn’t much of a contest, but both teams had fun.

As Masters II drained 3-pointers and crashed the glass, GMH quickly figured out they were in over their heads. And as Masters II’s Vince Castro filled the scoresheet with a game-high 19 points and 23 rebounds, his team easily dominated the short-rostered GMH squad 64-45.

“I was just doing my job,” Castro said.

Castro said that the game was a lot of fun, adding that the league organizers are “so welcoming to everybody.”

Castro's daughter Kamryn Chargualaf is also a member of Masters II. Castro said that she was freaked out a little bit by playing with her dad.

“She kind of freaked out playing with me because she knows how I am on the court,” said Castro, who normally plays at a higher level of intensity but toned down his game against GMH. “I’m a lot different than I play here. Right now it’s really about having fun. And just being together with everybody and having a good time.”

Although five of six of GMH’s players chipped in on offense, the effort wasn’t nearly enough to overcome Castro and crew, who had three players post double-digit scoring. For Masters II, Arri Arceo poured in 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Riah Arceo, another solid scoring option, also finished with 11 points. Dylan Concepcion dropped in nine points. Chargualaf scored eight points and Jacobe Quinata chipped in with seven points.

For GMH, Rico Rafael scored a team-high 14 points, including two first-half 3-pointers. Charles Valencia, who scored most of his 13 points in the paint, also drained one shot from beyond the arc, finishing with 13 points. Rounding out GMH’s scoring, Jill Acda scored nine points, Ella Acda added five points, which included a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and Matt Acda scored a pair of buckets in the first half.

Jill Acda, who is also the league coordinator, loves that her family-friendly league is open to all.

“It's inclusive of everybody in the family,” she said. “Tonight, on both teams, we had siblings, we had mothers and sons playing, we had our daughters playing. It's a platform to learn basketball, build confidence, help mentor them and just have fun.”

Practicing what she preaches, early in the second half, Jill Acda secured a rebound off of a missed shot from Chargualaf and gave the ball back to the opposing team member for a second try. Jill Acda told The Guam Daily Post that she knows that Chargualaf joined the league to raise her skill level and boost her confidence.

“We have a lot of players like that. And when we have an opportunity, where it's not as intense, we give it to them so that they can grow and feel good,” Jill Acda said, who noticed the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Junior Varsity Division player was disappointed after missing the shot.

“She just kind of like put her head down,” Jill Acda said.

“‘No, go again! Go again!’” she told Chargualaf while passing her the ball.

“We need to feed everybody's confidence level so everybody can get better. And it's just about having fun,” Jill Acda said.

With four children of her own, Jill Acda shared the importance of creating a league where less-skilled players can learn the sport without feeling intimidated.

“I wanted a platform for them to play with us versus the pressure of being good right away when they go out for their school teams,” said Jill Acda, adding that her partners in the nonprofit organization also play in the league with their kids. “They have children that they want to continue to mold and nurture into the game of basketball. So that's kind of what this is all about.”

When Jill Acda saw her 12-year-old daughter, Ella Acda, dribble the ball the length of the court, stop at the 3-point line and swish a trey, she became emotional. As the long-range bomb sizzled through the net, they turned toward each other and smiled.

“I was like, 'Wow!' I just wanted to cheer her on,” said Jill Acda, a 42-year-old St. Paul Christian School Warrior alumna who was on the bench taking a breather. "If I was on the court, I would want to run out and just hug her because we've been trying to build her confidence. She was always a little intimidated. But by seeing her dribble the ball down to the 3-point line and take the shot, that was like a wow factor for me. And I think that just reiterates the whole reason why we do this. It’s for those moments that we can share with our family versus just being on the bleachers cheering for them.

“We're on the court, feeling that whole moment together!"