BallHers pick up playoff win in UOG hoops

The University of Guam Lady Triton basketball team saved their best game of the Lady Triton Super League season for the first round of the playoffs, but UOG still could not pull off a win in a 60-48 loss to the BallHers basketball club on Saturday night in the UOG Calvo Field House.

Normally not strong scorers, the Tritons opened up with 32 points in the first half and took the lead at the end of the half. However, the third quarter saw a different ball game as BallHers ramped up their offense to outscore them 14-8 to take the 43-40 lead in the game. From there, it was all BallHers who earned the victory at 60-48.

BallHers’ Ansile Sar Savejo led all scorers with 19 points.

Trinity Edilyoung led the Tritons with 13 points and Jazmin Samonte had 10 points. This was the first game in the Super League that two Lady Tritons had scored in double figures in a game.

The Lady Tritons finished the Super League with a 0-9 record. The BallHers improved to 4-5 on the season and now will face the Lady Bombers (8-0) on Tuesday at 8:15pm in the semifinals of the Lady Triton Super League. Acdavate (5-3) and Fuetsa (4-4). meet in the other semifinal on Tuesday as well.

(Daily Post Staff)