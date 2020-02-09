Don’t let the shy, quiet façade fool you. Guam’s Kana Bangs is out to dominate her competition on the golf course. The Guam Daily Post sat down with the determined 17-year-old at her new home at Premier Golf Academy in San Marcos, California, just 30 minutes north of San Diego.

Bangs made the move to San Marcos in August to start her junior year, immersing herself in the academy program which will have her living and breathing golf with a structured program that includes academics, daily training regimen and tournaments every other weekend.

Premier Golf Academy is a private, elite sport and academic preparatory school that operates out of Twin Oaks Golf Course in San Marcos. The intensive program is for the most dedicated students with the goal to play in college or professionally.

Bret Knutson, PGA Owner and instructor, praised Bangs’ commitment to raising the level of her game since arriving in August.

“Kana has shown great improvement and is really dedicated to getting better,” Knutson told The Guam Daily Post.

Bangs attended Guam Adventist Academy and played golf for Academy of Our Lady of Guam when she captured the Independent Interscholastic Athletics Association of Guam high school girls’ all-island championship as a freshman in 2017. She has also been a fixture on the Guam Junior National Team.

After a summer playing events in Southern California, capped off with a second place finish at the 8th Annual FCG Boys & Girls Invitational at the Omni La Costa Resort in San Diego in July, Bangs knew she needed to play more tournaments against higher-caliber competition to reach her ultimate goal of reaching the professional ranks.

“I needed more challenge,” recognized Bangs. “Better tournaments and coaching.”

Bangs has continued to impress throughout the fall at PGA, ranked first in the Future Champions Golf Tour (Southern Division) for College Prep players behind three top ten finishes and a first place at Future Champions Golf National Tour Fall Slam Tournament at Miramar Memorial Golf Course in San Diego on October 5-6.

On January 11-12 Bangs helped lead the Southern team to a win over the Northern Division at the 12th Annual North-South Team Matches at Monterey Country Club in Palm Desert, California.

For Bangs, it’s all about discipline and staying focused on small improvements in her game.

“It’s a great opportunity to come here … I can practice more and the coaches are the best,” Bangs explained.

When Bangs isn’t at the driving range, she can be found playing her second love, video games. She even plans to study computer science in college and become a game programmer.

Bangs, 17, points out it's important to detach from golf from time to time.

“I’m not perfect and I don’t do everything that great … even though you play golf or whatever, I think you still need a fun thing,” conceded Bang.

“Sometimes it’s stressful, but then I can go out with my friend or my family and get my break time and I can come back and train harder.”

Bangs moved to Guam from Tochigi, Japan, to live with her grandparents when she was just 9 years old. It was her grandmother, Sachiko, that passed on the love for golf and helped hone the youngster’s natural talents.

“First time, I see a golf bag, I noticed there’s a lot of things in there and it just looked like fun,” said Bangs, laughing.

She was a natural on the links and in just over a year was competing in tournaments.

When asked when she realized she was good at golf, Bangs blushed, admitting, “That’s my weakness I don’t have confidence, I don’t really think I’m that good. I just do my best.”

Bangs misses being away from family, but says she stays focused on her dream to play professional golf, committed to a promise she made to her mother and sister in Japan.

“I promised her I would buy a house when I become professional,” Bangs said. “If I can do that, I would be very proud.”

A former tour player, Knutson acknowledged there is intense competition to play college and professional sports in general. The difference between those that succeed come down to mindset and discipline, said Knutson.

“Most of these students – they come to us with the skills, but what we try to develop is the mindset and habits and the ways of going about things that get the highest results,” outlined Knutson. “We tell the kids, ‘if you feel too comfortable, you aren’t pushing yourself hard enough to get to that level.’”

The pace doesn’t slow down for Bangs who will face her biggest challenge of her young career when she plays in her first LPGA qualifying event at the Kia Open Amateur Pre-qualifier at Aviara Golf Club in San Diego on Feb. 24.

“That will be a real test,” noted Knutson.