After two weeks of ballin’ out, the 2019 Holiday TipOFF wrapped things up with its Day of Champions Saturday at the Tamuning gym.

Bank of Guam and ABC Stores captured their respective tournament titles. In the men’s recreation division, Shawn Biven was the go-to, dropping the layup at the buzzer to give ABC the 48-46 victory and their championship against rival Team Tatuha.

Lennel Manalo led ABC with 13 points, while teammates Russel Manabat and John Oqueno added 11 apiece for the trophy match. Jesse Cruz and Tanner Nelson comboed up for the Tatuha offense, dropping 21 in the loss.

ABC's Manabat was named MVP, while teammate Manalo received the Top Scorer award.

In the coed division, Bank of Guam continued their streak to take home the trophy. Southern High sophomore EJ Cruz led Bank of Guam, pouring in 26 points for the 60-50 win against MicroFriends. Conrad Berg and Briana Santos added six apiece in the championship run.

Iaski Ignacio dropped 14, while Jimmy Palik had 12 for MicroFriends in the loss. Nate Chochoi added nine points with teammate Ryan Kusto chipping in eight points.

Cruz was named MVP and awarded the top scorer award.

The tournament featured 16 days that included 17 teams and 64 games, making for an exciting tournament, said coordinator Elsa Ulloa.

"It was amazing to see everyone come together and experience the ups and downs that basketball brings, " Ulloa said, adding it was great to see fans and players unite in their passion for basketball.

