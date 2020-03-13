Bank of Guam and Guam Cancer Care announced on Wednesday they will be postponing this year’s IFIT Run due to evolving concerns surrounding COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“This was a tough call to make, but as the people’s bank and members of this community, we are compelled to prioritize the health and safety of our people,” stated Joaquin Cook, Bank of Guam president and CEO.

“As an organization who caters to the cancer community, we support any and all proactive and preventative measures that will ensure the health and well-being of our island residents,” stated Terry Cuabo, Guam Cancer Care executive director.

Initially scheduled for March 14 at Chamorro Village, the IFIT Run is one of Bank of Guam’s signature events and is part of the bank’s Founder’s Day activities, bringing together thousands of runners, walkers and partners in celebration of another year of service to local and regional communities, stated a news release.

March 13 marks Bank of Guam’s 48th anniversary.

“We remain committed to Guam Cancer Care’s mission and ... doing our part to help raise funds needed to help finish the fight against cancer,” added Cook. “The race will go on, and we look forward to announcing a new date for the run in the near future.”