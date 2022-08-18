Without an actual championship game in the 2022 Bud Light Women’s Soccer League Premier Division, a Week 5 scoreless tie between the Bank of Guam Strykers and Quality Distributors was good enough to hand the coveted hardware to the Strykers.

By way of record, regardless of other scores from the upcoming weekend, the Strykers (3-0-2), will finish atop the leader board.

Quality, (2-1-2), currently ranked No. 2, will face Guam Shipyard (1-1-3) in its final match of the season, a showdown that will take place on at 8 p.m. Sunday, at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

In their latest fixture, picking up a much-needed win, Shipyard defeated Metro Pacific Islanders FC 3-1. With the win, Shipyard remains in contention for second place.

Against Metro, Shipyard’s Hannah Cruz, Brianne Leon Guerrero, and Colleen Naden each scored a goal. For Metro, Kini Arroyo scored the Islanders’ lone goal. The Islanders (0-4-1) next play the Strykers Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

For a shot at securing second place in league standings, Shipyard needs a win against Quality Sunday evening, while Quality needs at least a draw to secure the middle spot on the podium.

In the league’s Golden Boot race, Quality’s Franshay Pangelinan, Leon Guerrero and Naden, with four goals apiece, are tied for first place. The Metro Islanders’ Jada Han, also in contention, has three goals.

In the league’s Amateur Division matches, the GPSI Southern Cobras survived a scare to slip past the Bank of Guam Strykers II 3-2. That match featured a battle of undefeated teams.

With the score level 1-1 at halftime, Strykers II struck first. At the 49th minute mark, a shot from Isabella Sasamoto found the back of the net. The team held on to the slim 2-1 lead for over 20 minutes before the Cobras’ Cindy Maestrecampo leveled the match again in the 73rd minute. Four minutes later, Maestrecampo completed a hat trick. The three-strike night sealed the win for the Cobras. Christine Cruz scored the Strykers II’s first-half goal.

In Sunday evening’s match, Mosa’s Gina Naburn, in the 78th minute, scored what proved to be the eventual game-winner. In a match decided by a single goal, Mosa’s defeated NAPA Rovers FC 3-2 contest. Naburn, with a pair of goals, was the most productive player. Deniece Hoya scored one goal for Mosa’s. Cassandra Kido and Aedlene Olidan scored for the Rovers.

The Amateur Division continues Friday with a match between The Venue Sidekick SC and Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Southern Heat at 7:30 p.m. Mosa’s will take on Strykers II Saturday at 8:30 p.m. In Sunday’s fixture, Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Southern Heat returns to the pitch to take on the GPSI Southern Cobras at 6 p.m.

Schedules are online at https://guamfa.powerupsports.com.