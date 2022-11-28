The Guam Rugby Club Barbarians U17 boys team enjoyed tremendous success on the first day of the Centaurs International Mini & Youth Rugby Tournament 2022 Saturday in Singapore, recording three shutouts and an event-opening loss to the Saints White, 22-7.

“When we lost the first game to the Saints, it was an eye-opener and learning game for the boys,” said GRC coach Tony Costa. “They knew after that game that the competition was no joke.”

Costa explained that it took a while for the team — consisting of players from Father Duenas Memorial School, John F. Kennedy High School, Okkodo High School and Simon Sanchez High School — to mesh as a cohesive unit.

“The mixture of players finally brought it together in the second game, but really connected in the third game and was running like a well-oiled machine,” Costa said. “The whole team worked really hard across the board. It was a true team effort and they each played hard.”

Costa shared that the team began beaming with confidence, even though they were feeling the effects of ironman rugby. With a bare bench and no substitutes, winning, losing and gaining experience was totally up to the players on the field.

“The teams we played had subs and the Barbarians didn't have any subs and knew that there was no coming off the field,” Costa said.

With the loss serving as a catalyst for higher performance, the Barbarians beat Centaurs Yellow 20-0, Dragons Roar 25-0 and SCC Black 12-0.

Costa shared that the coaching staff consists of Ron Ruiz, Aiden Bordallo and himself.

“We all are helping each other out with all the games,” Costa said. “Super cool to be a rugby coach and working with the kids. It has been an amazing journey and I can only hope for more to come.”

Playing on the Barbarians boys team are Trey Blas, Adrien Bordallo, Alden Bordallo, Saige Calvo, Tanner Costa, Felix Fejeran, Noah Fejeran, Malcom Lim, Mason Lim, Christian Manglona and O’shen Saralu.

The GRC also sent a girls U18 team to Singapore, which saw its first action on Sunday.

Playing for the U18 Barbarians girls team are Linda Camacho, Olivia Camacho, Sirena Fernandez, Gabby Lape, Anita Manglona, Auri Merfalen, Caitlin Murphy, Kwinn Rios, Hailey Roberto, Lola Rosario, Branwen Saville, Serenity Sulla and Mia Topasna.