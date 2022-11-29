Both the Guam rugby team boys U17 and girls U18 Barbarians left the pitch with some hardware, as both excelled and earned spots on the podium at the 13th annual Centaurs International Mini & Youth Rugby Tournament in Singapore.

On Sunday afternoon, the Barbarians U18 girls won the cup championship, defeating TRC Medusas 17-0 in the finals, avenging an earlier loss. Earlier in the day, the girls won their opening match, handing the SCC Lionesses a 26-0 shutout. Then, in GRC’s second match, they lost to TRC Medusas 12-10.

When the girls lost to the Medusas, they thought their tournament was over, but officials informed them that they made it to the cup finals. On the same day, for a second time, they met the Medusas.

Tony Costa, coach for the Barbarians, said he and the team were in shock that they were given a shot at the title.

“That lit a fire under everybody and we came out super determined,” Costa said. “The girls were swinging right from the first whistle and they just went to town.”

Against the Medusas, Serena Fernandez, Mia Topasna and Serenity Sulla scored tries. Caitlin Murphy scored a conversion.

On Saturday, the boys lost their opening game to Saints White 22-7, but breezed through the rest of the competition, posting shutout wins against Centaurs Yellow, Dragons Roar and SCC Black. In the three clean sheets, the Barbarians outscored the competition 57-0, finding a variety of ways to unleash their power on the pitch.

In Sunday’s cup semifinals, the GRC boys posted a huge win over Dragons Roar, 36-5. In two days of competition, GRC quenched the Dragons’ fire and silenced their roar, as the Barbarians, in head-to-head competition, outscored their foe 61-5.

With a midafternoon playoff victory under their belts and a trip to the cup finals secured, once more, the boys suited up against Saints White. In a tough, smashing battle, the Saints marched to the title, edging the Barbarians 7-5.

“We closed that gap,” said Costa. "It was absolutely barbaric to play that many games in so little time and without any subs.”

Alden Bordallo scored the Barbarians’ lone try.

“The boys’ game was a very tough, hard-fought game,” Costa said. “We didn't have any subs. Alden Bordallo was playing with a sprained ankle, his younger brother, Adrien Bordallo, was playing with 15 stitches over his eye that he got from the day before. We played our butts off.”

“That was all heart, guts and glory,” added Costa. “Unreal performance by the boys. They played with an unbelievable amount of heart. With no subs, they knew there was no coming off the game. They were injured and battered from the first day, but they just kept going.

“No coach could ever ask for more for what they have given.”