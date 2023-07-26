The Guam Rugby Club Barbarians U16 Boys and Girls teams wrapped up their four-week stateside tour Sunday, with the boys bringing home hardware and the girls leaving with valuable experience and three wins.

After a week-long stay at the intense, immersive Rhinos Rugby Academy in San Clemente, California, the Barbarians boarded a flight for Salt Lake City, Utah, where they competed in the Rugby North America Invitational 7s tournament.

“I'm happy with way the boys performed and happy with the girls as well,” said GRC Barbarians head coach Tony Costa.

The Barbarian boys, who competed in the Boys U16 Tier 2 division, fought their way to a third-place finish, showing the 15 other teams what Guam rugby was all about.

In the tournament opener, the boys stomped Rugby Texas 50-0, showing that everything may be bigger in Texas, but it certainly isn't better.

“We were just trying to boost our momentum because a lot of the teams there were counting us out because how small we were,” said 17-year-old Saige Calvo, a recent graduate of Okkodo High School and the Barbarians co-team captain.

With two more games in pool play, the Barbarians’ work was far from finished.

In their second game, a contest laden with penalties and mistakes, GRC lost to SacPal Islanders 2 17-14.

“We had nine penalties,” Tony Costa said. “That was the demise of that game.”

Costa said that there were so many lost opportunities.

“We had that game, then we just kept giving away penalties with silly plays, returning to the Guam style of play versus our structured style that we've tried to incorporate with the kids,” Tony Costa said. "By the time we tried to fix it, it was too late.”

With one final game in pool play, which determined the Barbarians’ seeding in the double-elimination playoffs, GRC defeated Hawkeye Rugby Academy of Idaho 19-7.

In Saturday’s Cup quarterfinals, Guam opened with a win over Hawkeyes Rugby Academy Red, defeating their opponent 19-14.

“Everyone brought the energy we needed. We all knew our roles. Everyone just came to play. Everyone gave their best game,” said GRC co-team captain Tanner Costa, a 16-year-old student-athlete from Father Duenas Memorial School.

With a trip into the Cup semifinals secured, the Barbarians went to work against Atlantis U16 Black. With a few seconds remaining in regulation and the game tied 12-12, Calvo burst into the try zone and, with daylight on all sides, ate away precious time as he made his way toward the center of the goal. Unfortunately, when Calvo set down the ball for the game-winning score, the referee called him for a penalty, indicating that he had stepped over the back line.

“Unfortunately, things happen,” Tony Costa said.

In overtime, Atlantis Black clinched the win 17-12, securing their bid to the Cup finals and sending Guam to the Cup bronze medal match against SacPal Islanders.

“I didn't really see the line,” Calvo said. “I personally think I didn't step over it - refs decision though. I just wished that I just put it down immediately,” added Calvo, who was gassed and feeling the painful effects of a rib injury.

Literally, the game against Atlantis was decided by an inch.

“I think that was the best team that we played,” said Tony Costa, still reeling from the loss but proud of the way his team performed. “They gave us a super, structured game. And it was some beautiful rugby from those guys, and from us.”

In the third-place game, the Barbarians took their angst out on SacPal Islanders, defeating the opponent 26-5.

“I'm not happy with the bronze medal finish. I think we could have placed first with the teams that were up there,” Calvo said. “But at the end of the day, we are coming home with hardware. And I think our island will be pleased.”

Experience and injuries

Whereas the boys opened the NAI7s with a monster win, the Barbarians girls team struggled in their opening game, losing to Hawkeyes Rugby of Ohio 24-5.

“The first game was pretty rough. Our defense was falling apart,” said Brielle Naputi, a 16-year-old rugby player who attends Southern High School. “We were just nervous our first game, but we learned from our mistakes and we were able to really hone down on what we needed to fix for the next games.”

The Barbarians won their next two pool play games, beating Pioneer Girls Select 24-15 and SacPal Amazon 24-19. With a 2-1-0 record in Girls U16 pool play, Guam advanced to the Cup quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, Guam lost to Rhinos Academy 27-0. In the Barbarians’ next round, they lost the Plate semifinals to Atlantic Rugby 22-17, which cast them down to the seventh-place game. In the seventh-place game, the Barbarians defeated Provo Steelers 20-0.

“We had some major injuries so it was really tough going for the girls team, but they still pulled through like champs,” said Tony Costa, explaining that four of his 10 roster members suffered from injuries, including a severely sprained ankle, pulled hamstring, rib injury and neck ailment.

Had Guam’s roster been deeper, the injured girls would have been replaced and watched from the sidelines. But without reserves for their reserves, several of the stricken remained on the field.

"I had to stay in and I gave my body down for my team. I just kept fighting for them,” said 16-year-old Mia Saige Topasna, who attends the Academy of Our Lady of Guam. “The other girls did too. We all just fought and fought till we were dead.”

With hardware in hand and experience gained, Tony Costa thanked his assistant coaches, Aiden Bordallo and Tim Oftana. He also praised his teams, parents, sponsors, supporters and team captains for their tremendous effort.

He said that Tanner Costa and Calvo “did a really outstanding, smashing job to lead the team.”

“They were always positive. They were always trying to keep things moving and lifting everybody up and encouraging everybody to just keep driving and keep on playing smart,” he said. “I couldn't ask for better captains. They've done an amazing job.”