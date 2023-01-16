Although baseball’s popularity in the mainland U.S. has dwindled for more than a decade, prompting Major League Baseball to create new rules in order to speed along games to capture spectators’ interests, the sport remains hugely popular on Guam.

From seeing fathers and sons, like Tony and Arren Yatar, take the field together at Paseo Baseball Stadium to watching former MLB outfielder JR Hattig smack a home run deep over the wall, history has been made in Hagåtña.

But since 2016, on Guam, a combination of calamities has had disastrous impacts on America’s game.

In 2016, Guam hosted the Festival of the Pacific Arts, a quadrennial, multicultural celebration of talented artists and cultural practitioners that captivated the island but, when finished, rendered Paseo Stadium unusable.

As aluminum bleachers were brought in and a makeshift, do-it-yourself concoction of a stage and spectators’ platform — a hastily assembled hodgepodge of two-by-four and plywood — was placed in the infield, it destroyed the field, rendering it unsuitable for baseball for the next couple of years.

Unused and overgrown with vegetation, the field remained idle, as stakeholders gifted the baseball-trapping bleachers to whoever needed them. Some of the bleachers are being used at the Guam National Tennis Center and the Triple J Auto baseball fields. Eventually, the field was cleared of the obstacles, and a plan was constructed to return the field back into service, but not quite yet.

In 2018, Typhoon Dolphin, a little bit more than a banana typhoon, damaged the stadium lights, delaying, yet again, the start of another baseball season.

By the time 2020 rolled around, baseball players and fans were itching for baseball. But in March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to Guam and baseball, along with nearly everything else on Guam, sports or otherwise, was sidelined for about another year and a half.

With the coronavirus sort of in check, and as case numbers dwindled and spiked, a two-to-three month ebb-and-flow rotation, in May 2021, it was play ball!

But again, as numbers began spiking and the rainy season took hold, making it nearly impossible to get through a week without multiple rainouts, the 2021 season was canceled.

A late start and more of the same

In 2022, the Guam Major League got off to a late start — no fooling, the first pitch was thrown on April 1. Usually, as it has been in years past, baseball coincides with the start of dry season. Normally, it starts in January.

Roque Alcantara, the former Guam Department of Parks and Recreation director, told The Guam Daily Post that the season was delayed, allowing the players additional time to shed the pounds several of them packed on during the pandemic.

As the season wore on, and a wet dry season turned into a waterlogged wet season, and after 22 straight rainouts, the Yigo Typhoons, after just one game into a seven-game series, were given the title.

Alcantara told the Post that the season was canceled because many players, from both teams, were scheduled to play a tournament in the Republic of Palau, and the “weather is another factor.”

“I don't want to prolong the season, with weather,” he said.

FestPac was strike one, the pandemic was strike two, and the scheduling/weather situation was strike three — now comes strikes four and five.

Chalk up another loss to misuse of Guam DPR assets, and the weather.

Over the weekend, Paseo Baseball Stadium hosted the Indigo Music Festival, and, like the outcome from FestPac, the field lay in ruin.

This prompted outcry from many in the baseball community.

Here are a few anonymous messages sent to Guam Sports Network:

• “So sad man that our only major league field is being used this way.”

• “I have baseball vets messaging me telling how angry they are about this.”

• “It’s so sad that the people/coaches that are still trying to keep baseball going and bring it back to live again for our future generation are shutout from voicing their opinions and concerns about the only major league field on Guam.”

• “Only on Guam because there’s no where else on the island to hold an event. They should hold it in the parking lot.”

• “It’s going to look 10 times worse than this after the second night. It’s a mess.”

Lotte Giants

Besides the condition of the field for local leagues, another concern is the incoming Lotte Giants' spring training, scheduled for Feb. 1-22.

The Giants, a professional baseball team from South Korea, have already invested time and resources into the facility, building a pitchers' training area outside the right field wall, refurbishing the infield and donating an infield tarp.

After two days of foot traffic and a week’s worth of setting up the field for the concert, it remains to be seen the effects of the outfield recovery plan.

Currently, the outfield has been reduced to a gigantic mud pit.

If the outfield is salvaged and the field is elevated to a playable level, the weather still may be a factor. Only two weeks into January 2023, Guam has already experienced its third-wettest January in recorded history.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service Guam, in January 1976, it rained 18.09 inches. In January 2014, just shy of a decade ago, the island experienced 16.89 inches of precipitation.