The University of Guam Triton Athletics Department is preparing to relaunch its Triton Baseball team for the 2021–2022 academic year. The sport was reinstated at the university in late 2019 after a nearly 20-year hiatus, but the team’s first season was halted by the pandemic. The program has now resumed its recruitment of high school seniors.

“The Tritons were one of the first teams in the Guam Major League,” said Lawrence Camacho, dean of the Enrollment Management and Student Success division, which oversees the athletics department. “The reestablishment of our Triton Baseball program today begins another chapter in our baseball history and is an exciting opportunity to develop the next generation of student-athletes.”

Triton baseball coach Bill Bennett and athletics director Doug Palmer kicked off the recruitment drive last week. They also plan to meet with six high school baseball teams this spring, starting with the George Washington High School and Father Duenas Memorial School, to share information about the program and details on admissions, financial aid and student life at the University.

“We want student-athletes who want to receive a great education at UOG while learning about baseball, leadership, dedication, sportsmanship and teamwork on the field,” Palmer said. “We want to teach them how they can succeed in college and life.”

Bennett also plans on holding a five-week summer program on Saturdays at GW’s field. The program should begin in June and end in July, UOG stated in a news release.

Tryouts are planned for August, with play expected to begin in the fall. The UOG baseball team will play in both the Guam Major League and the Amateur Baseball League during the academic year.

“UOG has a long history of baseball and winning championships on the island. We hope to return to that level of baseball again,” Bennett said.

A student-athlete social for all UOG sports is planned for August to recognize the return of varsity athletics after a year off due to the pandemic.

The Triton Baseball program is also looking for an assistant coach as well as volunteer assistants.