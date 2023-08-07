More than two dozen athletes participated in the PONY Summer Youth Baseball Skills and Games Academy last month, which was held at the Northern Regional Sports Complex in Dededo. According to camp organizers, the 2023 academy was made possible through a grant that is a component of Prugråman i Pinilan i Famagu'on Guåhan, which was established by the Office of the Governor of Guam to support nonprofit organizations, according to the organizers of the academy.

The grant provides opportunities for youngsters to learn about making healthy lifestyle choices.

The 2023 academy marked the eighth year Guam Baseball Academy has conducted the program. Players honed their skills in fielding, hitting, base running and other essential elements that are key to understanding and enjoying the game.

Along with baseball, participants also learned about softball. The softball academy focused on running plays and allowed participants to learn how to execute the plays from various positions on the field. The youngsters were placed in situational drills and learned essential aspects of playing in the infield and outfield.

Each day, the academy swung into action with wake-up and warm-up exercises followed by game-like base-running situations. According to camp organizers, properly exercising shoulder joints is a must before the players can throw a ball. Exercise is insurance to protect the arm from injury.

During the three-hour sessions in an interactive environment between children and instructor, a presenter taught the kids about the threats of alcohol and tobacco abuse and making healthy life choices. Each academy concluded with an awards ceremony during which each player received a participation medal, completion certificate, sports bag, and a pizza lunch provided by Guam PONY Baseball and Softball.

“All the players that attended did their best during the on-field activities,” said instructor Mike Soderquist.

He said that he noticed improvements with all the players, especially hurling the ball over great distances.

“The academy stresses to the players the need to be able to throw the ball far,” Soderquist said. “Baseball (and) softball players need to (throw) more often and condition their bodies to throw long distance. We also introduced the torque hitting drills, where players feel the position of power when swinging and making contact with the ball.”

Soderquist and organizers thanked Pay-Less Supermarkets, Coast360 Federal Credit Union, Goody’s Sporting Goods, and Guam Department of Parks and Recreation.