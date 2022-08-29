Weather permitting, Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands will be coming together once again through baseball, forming the Marianas Labor Day U18 Friendship Baseball Tournament.

The three-day event, featuring many of Guam and Saipan’s best baseball players, will take place Sept. 3-5 at Paseo Baseball Stadium, in Hagåtña.

The four teams scheduled to play are Prospects and Dubs, two Guam-based teams, and Saipan Scoutz 1 and 2, two teams from the CNMI. Competition will begin with two days of pool play Sept. 3-4, followed by playoffs Sept. 5. The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5.

The idea for the tournament stemmed from Guam’s Roke Alcantara Jr. and Saipan’s Jerome Delos Santos’ decision to unite and create a friendly tournament for prime teenagers.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to get the top young CNMI players to come over and compete with our top young players,” Alcantara said. “It was easy to get coach Jerome to buy into the concept, and now we have a pretty good talent pool for the three-day tournament.”

Saipan teams

Coach Delos Santos is super excited to bring his players to Guam, sharing that his players haven’t played in four years, since they were in Little League.

“They are so happy and they’re so grateful for me to do this and train them,” Delos Santos said. “Some of these kids lost their potential and lost the love of the game. But now that they’re on my team, they love the game again.”

Delos Santos said his team is so excited that practices are fully attended and the energy is high.

“They come every practice prepared to learn more of the fundamentals of baseball,” he said. “I am so honored to train and coach these kids. They’re all excited, and so am I. We can’t wait to be down there.”

The tournament, which will honor the late Steve Alcantara, who died in 2011 due to a tragic jet skiing accident in Humåtak Bay, is a tribute to the former baseball star.

Delos Santos remembers playing against Steve Alcantara.

“One of the best pitchers I’ve ever faced during my all-star career,” he said.