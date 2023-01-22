Battle of heavyweights as Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates

In the late kickoff on Sunday afternoon in London, first place Arsenal will host third place Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. The two storied clubs, once the dominant forces of the English Premier League, have suffered through mediocrity in recent years as they have worked to find their way back to the top of the table.

Arsenal is having an outstanding season under the leadership of former player turned manager, Mikel Arteta, losing only once all season to go along with two draws. It just so happens their only loss was against the Red Devils on the road at Old Trafford during week six of the season. Now into week 21, the Gunners have gone unbeaten since, only drawing with Newcastle United and Southampton.

Along the way they have taken maximum points off of London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham, respectively. The Gunners have been a lot of fun to watch for fans and neutrals alike as they play a fast, aggressive attacking style of football. Led by Martin Ødegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal are constantly putting the opposition on the back foot, not giving them any time or space to breathe. While they struggled through some growing pains during the first two seasons under Arteta, the club have been rewarded for giving him the time necessary to implement his ideas within the team.

They have also done an excellent job in the transfer market since Arteta’s arrival and this January window is no different. After being beat to the signing of Ukrainian sensation Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk by Chelsea who paid $100 million to get him, they turned around and got some immediate business done, signing Belgian international Leandro Trossard from Brighton Hove Albion.

Trossard, unlike Mudryk, already has experience in the Premier League, and no doubt will hit the ground running with Arsenal. His technical ability will fit right in with what the Gunners do on the pitch and his addition will bring added depth to a squad looking to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time since 2004, while also still competing in the Europa League and the FA Cup.

Manchester United are coming off the back of a controversial derby win over current Premier League champions Manchester City 2-1. Marcus Rashford was clearly offside and interfering in the play before Bruno Fernandes scored the tying goal in the second half. Just four minutes later Rashford scored the second for United, claiming all 3 points and a huge confidence boost before their match with Arsenal.

United are currently under their first season with Dutch coach Erik Ten Hag. The former Ajax coach has done a massive job since his arrival. While Red Devil fans had high expectations for the team with him at the helm, I don’t think anyone thought he’d right this ship this quickly. Throw in the fact that he had to navigate the Cristiano Ronaldo saga early on, it’s no wonder some in Manchester are acting as if he’s the second coming of Christ himself.

United have brought in Brazilians Antony and Casemiro this season from Ajax and Real Madrid. Both players have had an impact on the group, but Casemiro has been the standout signing of the season for them.

Unfortunately for United, Casemiro is forced to sit this match out as he picked up a yellow card in the City match and has to serve a one-game suspension. Red Devil fans will point out that they defeated the Gunners without him earlier in the season, but a lot has changed since then.

No matter what I think, we will be in for some outstanding football and the English Premier League will be better having these two giants back where they belong: fighting for the title.