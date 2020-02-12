If you love all things automotive, this Saturday will be your thing. The Guam International Raceway in Yigo will host Battle Showcase Guam IV, an annual festival that highlights competition in auto customization, urban arts, food trucks, drag racing and other motorsports.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and car enthusiasts of all ages can expect a star-studded lineup of eight different battles taking place simultaneously.

This year the addition of the first-ever craft beer garden at the show is expected to draw rave reviews. It’s a full night of racing, car shows, food and dancing. Battle Showcase Guam promises not to disappoint.

Parkgoers can enjoy drift battles, drag races, car shows and bass riffs throughout the night.

Guest judge David Feliciano of DMF Drift Manila will be on hand for the Custom Auto/Bike Show Battle. Heads-up racing on the quarter-mile track will take place for the 15-second and 11-second divisions.

The island’s top drifters will smoke up the parking lot in the gymkhana-style battles. Attendees can expect the bass to be pumping through the raceway as bass-equipped vehicles go head to head in the DB Battle to find out who’s got the biggest roar.

One-on-one B-Boy Battles will keep things moving as contestants showcase their break dancing skills. Artists will go head to head in an epic graffiti battle between Showcase II & III winner Ronald Larrew “Author” and Nore “Beats One” Nedlic in an exciting spray can control battle hosted by Opake.

DJ Sylnt and the much-anticipated return of DJ Jpogi will keep the night moving to its own rhythm.

And for the foodies of the crowd, vendors will be competing in the Second Annual Food Truck Battle. There are six entries: Korned, A&L Foods, G&G BBQ, MaTacos, Lyn’s BBQ and Sip N’ Dip. Three awards – Best Food Truck, Best Signature Dish, Best Truck/Trailer Design & Theme – will be given throughout the night.

In addition, clothing and activity vendors will be showcasing their wares throughout the evening.

Information was provided in a press release.