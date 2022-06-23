With the rain and wind lashing across the Crowne Plaza Resort Beach, the island’s beach volleyball struggled against their more experienced opponents during their 2022 Pacific Mini Games matchups Wednesday afternoon.

In the men’s matchup, coach Dave Rillera said the men played a much better game than they had been playing in the previous days.

“The wind and rain definitely altered our game,” he said. “But they played well and they looked better on court.”

Next for the men was a single-elimination game against Samoa at 7:30 p.m. Results were unavailable as of press time, but the win was a must in order to stay in medal contention, he said.

“That’s the one that matters. They need to be ready,” he said.

A loss would mean a trip to Tinian for the consolation rounds where the highest they can place is 5th.

For the women, a 2 p.m. game against Solomon Islands was a “go big” moment for them. Unfortunately, Solomon’s attack plan and hitting on the twos caught Guam unawares on several key points, forcing them to scramble and return the ball. Solomon looked composed and relaxed as they steadily pulled away for the two-set win.

“We both went in with a great mindset. We both wanted to win it,” Guam’s Kristen Serrano said after the matchup. “I think we did really well. The weather was against all of the teams and we played great despite it.”

It came down to Guam giving “them a taste of their own medicine,” she said.

“The on-twos … they didn’t play traditional three pass - pass, set, hit – and we are used to that,” she said. “We needed to be more aware.”

They just wanted it to be one and done, she said, adding her and Byrd struggled to find a rhythm and got caught scrambling..

With the loss, the Guam women still had a shot at the medals, if they can beat the top-seed Tahiti in the late afternoon game. Results for that game were unavailable as of press time.

“We are going to definitely try our best,” Serrano said, adding no one is expecting them to win. “Me and Kendra will just play our game and see what happens from there.”

Serrano, who is in her first games, said it’s definitely been a little bit of a pressure cooker.

“I definitely feel the nerves, the pressure. I know I shouldn’t because this is for experience, but I do,” she said. “At practice, I’m great. I need to let it go and just play my game.”

With a laugh, she said it’s easier to say than do, but she hopes to develop the maturity and composure to play stronger on the sand.

Serrano said she is enjoying herself out here and meeting new players has been phenomenal.

But, the exposure to the caliber of play has made her want more for Guam.

“We don’t get this at home. … Maybe, they need to take us out more to tournaments,” she said, adding it’ll help them be more competitive.

There’s a familiarity with competing against the talent at home, she said.

“We play against the coaches … but after a while, you know how they play. … these types of tournaments are good for us,” she said.