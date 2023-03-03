Gusting wind and threatening rain showers made for challenging play in Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam beach volleyball action at Guam Football Association Wednesday.

In boys competition, No. 14 Christian Shinohara and Brian Xia (Guam Adventist Academy) defeated No. 6 Isaac Limtiaco and Masato Rabago (Notre Dame High School) 21-13, 21-19. In the other advancement match, No. 3 Tyrone Buekis and Gerald Malana (Tiyan High School) def. No. 1 Ethan Alvarez and Joseph Mafnas (Father Duenas Memorial School) 13-21, 21-17, 15-10.

On the girls court, No. 26 Eliana Benavente and Cela Langus (NDHS) def. No. 5 Maria Cruz and Nicole Sablan (Academy of Our Lady of Guam) 23-21, 21-12. In the final match of the day, No. 1 Melissa Blas and Faith Piper (NDHS) def. No. 16 Jada Alcantara and Kanyce Thompson (St. John’s School) 21-13, 22-20.

In the Shinohara/Xia vs. Limtiaco/Rabago match, the Angels, who are students at Harvest Christian Academy but play beach volleyball for GAA, powered through the two-setter.

Although this is the Angels’ first time participating in the sport, two of their teams made it to the medal rounds.

“I'm just glad me and my partner, we can get top four,” Shinohara said. “I’m just happy that our other team, Jack (Keith) and Kana (Sgambelluri) also can get top four. So yeah, we're like the only team with two teams in the top four. So I'm pretty satisfied with that.”

The conditions were far from perfect, but Shinohara and Xia adapted to the weather.

“It was really windy and we just had to adjust to the weather, because beach is unpredictable,” Xia said. “And we had to just play smart. We had to go for the open shots. It's not always about killing it every time.”

After breezing through the first set, the Angels led 18-11 in set No. 2, three points away from advancing. But nerves seemed to factor in, as well as Limtiaco and Rabago's unwillingness to go down without a fight.

“He just made all these errors and we were making little mistakes,” Xia said. “Like coach always says: When we’re in the lead, we shouldn't take a mini vacation and not try as hard. But like I think we did that.”

Xia and Shinohara recovered from their mini beach vacation and it’s on to the medal round, where they will take on Tiyan’s Buekis and Malana.

The Titans, in a tough three-setter, knocked off No. 1-seeded Mafnas and Alvarez.

From the opening serve, an aggressive Friars duo surged to a commanding lead. The Titans struggled but remained composed.

“Once you get down on yourself and you're hard on yourself it becomes taxing,” Malana said.

Malana added that playing FD is always a tough challenge.

“We just had to dig deep,” he added.

“And we had to grind it out all the way to the last point,” said Malana, who hit the match-ending kill shot.

Buekis said he is looking forward to playing the Angels for the hardware.

“I'm sure they're going to give us good competition,” he said. “They worked here all the way. Their seeding, it doesn't matter, to be honest. They worked for it, so I'll give them props for it and it'll be a good fight.”

ND to play ND for bronze

In the day’s opening match, Benavente and Langus ran into a tough opponent in Cruz and Sablan. After a first-set nail-biter, the No. 26 seeds rushed through set No. 2, knocking off the No. 5 seeds 21-12.

“I definitely think our communication and also our serving was really good,” Langus said.

Benavente explained that it took a while to figure out their opponents and how to use the elements to their advantage.

“We finally adjusted with the wind and we worked with it instead of against it,” she said.

With the straight-set win, Benavente and Langus will play schoolmates Piper and Blas for bronze.

In the Piper/Blas vs. Alcantara/Thompson match, the No. 1 seeds survived a scare from the Knights. Earlier in the championships, the top-seeded Royals lost to the Knights, making it impossible for them to compete for gold.

“We knew the second time around we were going to challenge them,” Piper said.

Earlier in the second set, Piper landed wrong and rolled her ankle. After a five-minute medical timeout, she returned to action but played far slower and lower. Despite playing in intense pain, she didn't quit.

“I knew I wasn't going to be playing 100%,” she said. “And I knew that I had to take off some intensity, otherwise I would have gotten hurt worse, or that would have been a possibility. So I just knew I had to be more careful but also keep that same mentality that we wanted to win.”