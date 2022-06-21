The island's top beach volleyball athletes got a taste of the region's top talents in Monday's Pacific Mini Games matches at Crowne Plaza Beach in Garapan, Saipan.

The Guam women – Kendra Byrd and Kristen Serrano – were tough in their noon opener against Wallis and Futuna.

The duo moved in perfect synchronicity, drawing cheers from the crowd as they seemingly stopped nearly every attack from Wallis and Futuna’s front line.

Up 16-3 in the first set, Serrano easily found a hole in the defense while Byrd slipped one right past the reach of Wallis and Futuna’s Pressence. In the rally of the day, the two teams battled back and forth, drawing cheers from both sides of the fence line before Byrd scrambled to slam it over and caught Wallis unaware for the 17-14 lead. Duking it out over the next few points, Serrano hit a high tip to win the second set.

With the sun blazing down on everyone, the second set was a lot tighter with seven ties on the game before Wallis and Futuna put the game away on a series of tips and serves to even out the match at 21-15.

In the final set and the first three-set game of the day, Guam opened up with a 5-2 lead off two Serrano aces and a Byrd hustle play. Wallis and Futuna fought back, tying up the game two more times before taking the 10-7 lead off an ace to prompt a Guam timeout.

Off the break, Byrd tied it up at 11-11 off a tip that skated along the net, fooling the Wallis and Futuna front man. Epic rallies marked the next five points as neither team refused to give an inch. Guam evened it up at 13 again with a nice tip right in front of the Wallis and Futuna defense, but Wallis took advantage, putting away the next two points and the game to hand Guam their first loss.

Despite the loss, Guam was fantastic and the women’s team says they’re ready for what comes up next, eager for a shot at challenging the region’s best.

“The outcome wasn’t as expected. But I like that we competed well and greatly appreciate the NMI support,” said Guam coach Manny Guarin. “Just need to remain confident, stay positive, make some adjustments and progressively get stronger through the games. We are competing against the best athletes within the Pacific, so we do not expect to take any team lightly.”

Byrd echoed her coach’s thoughts, adding “the other team made some good decisions on plays and placement, including serves. I think that one thing we’d like to continue to do is stay aggressive throughout the set and continue talking for our next matches.”

Serrano said she trusts her chemistry with Byrd.

"I honestly expect us to just play our game. I have so much faith in our skill and chemistry, and having these crucial aspects with Kendra gives me comfort,” she said. “We are playing some really great players out here which for sure raises our level of play even higher. I’m glad, though, that we get to experience the different calibers around the Pacific.”

Guarin agreed, adding that the islands are “definitely witnessing firsthand a growing beach volleyball program based on the interest and the higher caliber of competition.”

As they face tough competition, Serrano said the key will be adjusting to what’s in front of them.

“Constantly talking with each other throughout the match, with tendencies with other teams and strategies we can change up will do the job,” she said.

Byrd summed up her chemistry with Serrano, saying “We always find a way to stay positive on court and really back each other up. So I think as far as chemistry and communication, what you see is really what you get. Like any team we may be down at some point but we’re thinking of ways to improve and keeping a positive vibe.

For Coach Guarin, prior to leaving home, his focus was on the mental game.

“My focus in the last few days was training their thoughts. As you know, the mental game is probably more crucial than the physical,” he said.

Byrd assured us their mental game is ready to go for their matchups against Vanuatu at 1 p.m. and NMI at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’re locked in,” she said.