With a push to develop its sport, the Guam Volleyball Federation on Sunday will host a women’s pairs qualifying tournament at Guam Football Association in Harmon.

At stake, in the nine-team field, are spots for the Guam Beach Cup. The GBC, a 1-star FIVB World Tour event, will take place at Jimmy Dee's Paradise Beach Resort March 5-8.

A first for Guam, the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball event will attract teams from Japan, the United States, Sweden and Denmark. With guaranteed placement, Guam is assured of at least three teams in the main draw, and three teams into the qualifying tournament, said GVF President Herman Ada.

For the past year, with the inclusion of beach volleyball as a high school sport, the popularity of the sand-based competition is enjoying a growth spurt.

And, a professional tournament is a big step toward sparking further interest, said Ada, adding that the sport is growing a “little at a time."

"The driving force is the beach community here on Guam, and we have to recognize them,” he said, also thanking GFA for use of the facility.

With high school and national team members expected to compete, Ada said the event is a “good mix” of talent.

“It’s a good mix of current top players and our future,” he added.

With plans to host men’s professional events, the guys will have to wait their turn - ladies first.

“Our women are beasts, and there is a lot of interest there,” Ada said. “I think we have teams that are ready to play at the level already."

“It gives our players opportunities to compete with these professional players,” he said.

Tatiana Sablan, one of Guam’s most talented and accomplished volleyball players, is excited to participate in the tournament. With national and professional experience, she will pair with Austia Mendiola, a Notre Dame High School Royals champion

“It’s nice for Guam to see volleyball at this level on island,” Sablan said.