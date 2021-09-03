Beach volleyball tournament to remember 'Jimmy Dee’ this weekend

Just because Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s recent executive order has left the island’s robust athletic community with few competitive sporting options, that doesn’t mean there are none.

With Steel Athletics placing a hold on Glorified Sparring, Guam Major League Baseball locking down it’s already rain-plagued season, Para Todu postponing its touch rugby tournament and many other organizations following suit, a beach volleyball tournament has popped up on the radar - a blip of competitive hope for a sporting community struggling with more than 17 months of on-again-off-again sanctions and restrictions.

On Sept. 4-5, Lina’la’ Volleyball Club, comprising members of Guam’s national indoor and beach volleyball teams, will host a two-day beach volleyball tournament at Jimmy Dee’s in Tamuning. The tournament, which bears no entry fee, will have two divisions: Men’s 2v2 and Co-ed 4v4. In the Co-ed Division, at any one time, each team can have no fewer than two female participants.

The tournament, which starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, is - in part - a celebration of James “Jimmy Dee” Henry Pangelinan Flores’ life. Flores, a musician and driving force behind beach volleyball, died Aug. 19. He was 76.

“I want to be able to express my gratitude for those good times, so I hosted a tournament in his name,” said Tatiana Sablan, one of the island’s most celebrated and accomplished volleyball players. “With the help of Jimmy Dee’s bar, we are helping others to say ‘thank you’ as they reminisce and play beach volleyball.”

Sablan said the bar will be offering discounted drinks and there will be an abundance of raffle prizes.

“The two-day beach event is to pay respect to the musician who - unknowingly - fostered beach volleyball on Guam,” added Sablan.

Guam beach enthusiasts, new and old, are invited to come together in gratitude to remember days past, where Jimmy Dee opened mainstay sand courts to the public.

As of press time, the tournament has garnered 32 registered teams - an equal number of men’s and co-ed teams.

“Jimmy Dee's had two amazing beach courts, where I have fond memories of learning how to play beach volleyball,” Sablan said.

While years of neglect have made the courts mostly unplayable, Sablan, Lina’la’ and Jimmy Dee's have been working to restore the courts.

Sablan said, by tournament time, there will be four game courts and two practice courts, playing on professional-grade portable nets.

Jimmy Boonprakong, a former national team member who competed for Guam at the 2015 Pacific Games in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, is excited for the competition. He also is thankful that Sablan and national team members organized the event.

“I started beach at Tahiti Rama's, used to play at Ypao Beach, then at the courts built by Jimmy Dee,” he said. “I was hoping Tatiana would get some kind of tourney there.”