When competitive swimmer Sebastian Castro was a student at Harvest Christian Academy, he soaked up information like a sponge and respected the teachings from his coaches, teachers and parents.

Fast forward to present day, that instruction and life lessons have served Castro well, as the 19-year-old Princeton University junior navigates the school’s world-class music program and prepares for a future as a medical doctor.

“I am currently a rising junior at Princeton University, and I am majoring in music,” Castro said. “Aside from swimming, music was my main extracurricular activity in high school. I played classical piano competitively in the Young Artist Music Competition every year and also played the oboe for the Guam Symphony.”

Castro, a classically trained pianist and oboist, is expanding his musical repertoire, choosing jazz piano and the trumpet as he explores the many wonders and complexities of the different genre and instrument.

“The music professors at Princeton are amazing, and I am learning so much from them,” Castro said.

While swimming and music are Castro’s greatest passions, he is also inspired by medicine. Along with a rigorous program of classes and rehearsals, Castro is taking prerequisites and enrolling into extracurricular programs to prepare him for medical school.

“I am taking all the necessary classes like Molecular Biology, Organic Chemistry, and Biochemistry,” he said. “As a pre-med student, you can major in anything as long as you fulfill the necessary science requirements, so I saw this as an opportunity to further explore my love for music and delve into two distinct disciplines.”

As a sophomore in college, to make himself a more viable candidate for medical school, Castro applied for and was accepted into the Penn Access Summer Scholars Program at the Perelman School of Medicine (University of Pennsylvania), a two-summer research program with conditional linkage to the medical school.

“As long as I maintain my grades and continue working hard in research, I will be matriculating to the Perelman School of Medicine,” he said.

Testing the waters

As an athlete training and competing for the Manhoben Swimming Club, Castro learned so many valuable life lessons, so many valuable takeaways from countless hours in the Hagåtña public pool. Reflecting on the time spent in the pool, he feels blessed but can hardly fathom that it has been more than three years since its closure.

“Wow, it is crazy to put three years into perspective,” Castro said. “The Hagåtña pool closed in my junior year of high school, and with that and COVID, it felt like I lost all my momentum in training.”

Castro, from time to time, commiserates with fellow swimmers and friends about how much the pool meant to them.

“The pool is surely important to advancing swimming for Guam’s athletes,” he said, adding that without a pool their abilities never improved - like the stagnate water currently festering in the public eyesore. “Moreover, the pool holds significant importance for Guam, serving as a safe space for children to learn swimming.”

To the lay or calloused observer, the Hagåtna pool may seem like business as usual for the island, another failed public structure falling into disrepair. But to Castro, swimming and competing in that pool gave him confidence and allowed him to grow as an athlete and as a person. The lessons learned in Hagåtña carried over to the Ivy League.

“When I first started as a swimmer in Manhoben, I was much slower than my teammates. I threw up almost every day in the first week of practice, and could barely finish the workouts,” he said. “But instead of putting me down, coach Don (San Agustin) lifted me up and encouraged me to keep going — to train hard and get faster. Eventually, practices became manageable, but I never stopped giving them my all.”

Castro said that he is forever grateful for coaches Darrick Bollinger, Ed Ching, Chris Duenas, Frank Flores, Andy Lee, and San Agustin. He also said he appreciated their willingness to take him under their wing and teach him how to be a great swimmer and instill in him the values to be a hardworking person.

“Their lessons have truly become applicable to every part of my life, especially academics at Princeton,” Castro said.