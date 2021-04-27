Bejerana commits to University of Rio Grande

Gavin Bejerana, a 2020 graduate of Simon Sanchez High School, extended his playing days, committing to the University of Rio Grande to play rugby,

Bejerana earned an athletic and academic scholarship, planning to enter the Southern Ohio campus in August,

According to a release, this is the inaugural season of the university's rugby program, which will compete against other Division 1 schools within National Collegiate Rugby (NCR), specifically other universities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, West Virginia, and Kentucky. The fall semester the team will be playing a 15 a side season, and the spring semester will comprise a number of 7 a side tournaments throughout the United States.

Bejerana is planning on studying exercise science.

In March 2020, Gavin captained the Sharks Rugby Team to the high school championship game. He plays the position of flanker and started every game all four years.

Gavin is one of the few players in Guam High School Rugby short history to be awarded First Team All-Island honors all four years.

In July 2019, Gavin traveled with the Guam team to play in the 3rd Asian School U18 Rugby Sevens Championship in Malaysia.