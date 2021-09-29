Bejerana’s RedStorm remain unbeaten

University of Rio Grande's Gavin Bejerana is continuing to roll with perfection as his RedStorm defeated Robert Morris University in Allegheny Rugby Union small college play at Joe Walton Stadium in Carnot-Moon, Pennsylvania.

It wasn’t easy for the RedStorm, but they capitalized on turnovers, outlasting the Colonials 31-17 in their match Sept. 25. The RedStorm play in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, primarily competing in the River States Conference.

Bejerana, who started at the flanker position in the Sept. 25 match, said he did all right and was happy with his growth in the new program and the potential for beyond this season.

“It feels as good as ever playing the same position back home, I feel like I did pretty good during that game,” said the Simon Sanchez High School grad. “I contributed fast balls, rucks, and defensiveness and a couple good runs.”

Always the tactician, Bejerana said he always looks to adapt and grow during and after every match, despite COVID continually throwing a hitch in plans and game schedules.

“My game plan was to adapt to new scenarios since everything isn't up to par with the high level of rugby as of now,” he said. “I planned to do my best to keep the defense up and to push myself or my teammates to make the tries.”

Bejerana’s RedStorm are currently 3-0, picking up a dominant 91-0 win over Baldwin-Wallace University in the team's debut on Sept. 11, before getting a forfeit win over California University (Pa.) last week.

Pending cancellations, the RedStorm will suit up to play Oct. 9 when they host Dennison University.