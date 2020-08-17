Editor's note: This article is the second part of a two-part series sharing Notre Dame High School graduate Bella Bass' soccer journey. Unable to play much for the Royals due to injury and the COVID-19 pandemic, the 18-year-old never let adversity stand in her way.

After suffering her third serious knee injury in less than four years, nobody would have blamed Bella Bass if she had hung up her cleats and never stepped foot on a soccer pitch again. But adversity has never determined the class of 2020 Notre Dame High School Royals star’s sports journey, it has only made her stronger.

Not fully recovered from tears to her ACL and meniscus she had suffered in a friendly game against the boys national team, the following year she entered a game against the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles and sustained what proved to be the final blow of her high school career. As her patchwork meniscus tore the rest of the way when she collided with an opposing player, she stumbled off the field.

“Once I felt it, it was more mental than pain,” Bass said. … “I felt the pain before.”

As she sat on the sideline icing her knee, when the final whistle blew, she labored to her feet and hobbled to her car.

“After that game, even though I was limping, I tried my hardest to run to my car because I knew if I faced (Royals head coach Sam San Gil), actually talked to him, I would break down,” she said.

Since Bass’ days as a junior playing for San Gil on the national team, he had been her coach and he knew how much pain she was going through - not just the physical, but mentally.

“He caught me when I got to my car,” Bass said.”With tears in my eyes, all he said was, ‘I’ll see you at practice.’”

"There is an ineffable bond that players and coaches have, a connection where I could give a tacit approval," San Gil said.

“When she got injured, sometimes you don’t have to say anything, just being there is all that is needed,” he added.

Not eager to return and watch from the sidelines as her friends made history, Bass sulked at home and questioned why she had pushed herself into playing before her body had fully recovered. For a few days, she stayed mad at herself, but eventually joined her girls. After a few days, the true-blue Royal returned to the team and celebrated their success.

"I believe that even though these unfortunate things happened, it may have been my mistake to rush into playing again after the injuries," she said.

“I also believe that God gave me the motivation to still keep going,” she added.

After months of physical therapy and rest, Bass hoped to spend her senior season on the field with the Royals and factor into ND’s fifth straight championship. But as the coronavirus pandemic invaded the island, the season was canceled. There would be no hoisting of the championship trophy as fans and families screamed in delight.

But the championship game was much more about sports and competition. Traditionally, the Royals held their graduation the same day, and every senior on the soccer team had dreamed of becoming a champion and a graduate in one fell swoop.

“I was expecting to get the diploma and then meet up with the rest of the team and enjoy a championship game,” Bass said. … “I was excited to finish my last year of high school with a great graduation, and then a great game after.

“Although it was a bummer, the safety of everybody comes first.”

On March 14, when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed the executive order declaring Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 for the first time, and locked down the island, Bass and the rest of the island held onto hope that fourth quarter sports would be saved, schools would reopen, and life on the beautiful island would return to normal. But as days slipped into weeks, and weeks turned into months, and a new normal set in, none of that happened and the school year ended in bitter disappointment. As students struggled with distance learning and coped with pending drive-by graduations, Bass wrestled with her emotions. Losing the soccer season was one thing, but she hated being cooped up at home and being away from her friends.

She despised online education.

“Honestly, I was kind of struggling,” she said. “I was actually having a mental blockage and going through some things at home when everything was online. … It was a struggle because I am a visual learner.

“I actually have to be in class to really understand, but with the help of my friends, I just really had to focus on whatever lesson plan they sent.”

"Even though I came out of a really tough time, I still did it. I was just happy to get my diploma. I was able to celebrate with some of the few people that mattered the most to me," she said.

It helps to have been in their shoes

As Bass prepares for life’s next chapter, she holds onto the dreams of returning to the pitch and pursuing a career in physical therapy. Having gone through years of healing and dealing with the physical triumphs and pitfalls, she wants others to learn from her experience and help like-minded athletes realize their dreams.

"I know the road to recovery and I want to help athletes recover from an injury," she said.

Bass said the first thing she would tell a patient is, “‘I admire your passion and drive to get back into sports,’” she added.

“A lot of people can get discouraged right after the first major injury. … I know how it feels to be set back so many times.”

A second quarantine means more time for healing

With Guam set back into PCOR1 and sports placed on the government’s back burner, Bass has more time to strengthen and work toward rejoining the national program - a dream she holds onto tightly, and won’t let go of.

“I am still looking forward to playing with the national team, but, unfortunately, due to COVID and my previous knee injuries, I haven’t been with them for the past few months,” she said.

"As soon as everything gets better, I am looking to begin training with them. I still have that drive, but I have some disadvantages because I don’t have the same knees as I used to. Even with as many injuries as I had, if I can prove to be still good enough, I want to make a small name for myself," she said.

Encouraging family and coaches

Despite Bass’ career not turning out exactly the way she would have liked, she has gained perspective and is thankful for all of the opportunities she has had, and for her parents’ never-ending love and support.

“I was just proud that despite my injuries I still worked hard to be here, and I am grateful for the opportunities I have to travel and represent Guam, and make my mom and dad proud,” she said.

Throughout her life, Bass has been fortunate to have been surrounded by great people, and especially, awesome coaches.

The two coaches who had the greatest impact on her are San Gil and Simie Willter.

“I’ve always looked up to Simie, when I played with her in women’s league, Bass said. “With coach Sam, he is actually my coach since I was 14.

“I really just admire some of his teaching techniques, and there is always a deeper lesson to learn.

"One lesson that really stuck out is he likes to tell us this theory about the best attacking predators in the wild is a pack of wild dogs," Bass said.

"What I took from that is we unite our individual skills and dominate as one. Working as a team really got us far," she said.

Even though her former long-term goal of playing soccer for a college in the states isn’t part of her game plan, jokingly anticipating “arthritis is soon to come in my mid-20s," Bass remains upbeat and inspirational.

“Just keep driving,” she said. “If you love the sport as much as you say it, you’re going to have that drive to be better, no matter what injury or what mental blockage you have.”