Guam Sports Events Inc. announced Friday in a press release that the United Airlines Guam Marathon has been canceled for 2021 and 2022.

In a letter to participants, GSE Managing Director Ben Ferguson thanked local and international runners for their participation and continued support throughout the pandemic.

“As with all tourism-related businesses and events, the global pandemic has affected UGM tremendously. We are all facing economic uncertainty as tourism begins to rebuild. As a result, the GSE Board of Directors has decided to cancel the 2021 and 2022 events. Additionally, we will be suspending the event indefinitely until we can restart the event safely and successfully,” Ferguson said in the press release.

UGM, Guam’s largest and premier international sports event for the past eight years, welcomed half of its 2019 participants from 19 different countries, according to the release. More than 4,000 participants gathered in Tumon for race weekend. UGM went virtual in 2020 to offer participants a safe weeklong virtual race event complete with finisher’s medal, event T-shirt, beach mat, event towel and event bag.

“Throughout the eight years, we have brought together a wonderful community of runners. UGM has also been a proven marketing tool for travel to Guam and has contributed millions of dollars each year to the local economy. We thank our title sponsor United Airlines, gold sponsors Guam Visitors Bureau and Pacific Islands Club, and all of the sponsors and volunteers for their valuable support in helping to make that possible for Guam,” Ferguson added.