After a lifetime of sacrifice and dedication, Kali Benavente and Destiny Castro are about to close a chapter in their lives.

From hoop dreams on the playground – so many games of Horse and Around-the-World – to developing their skills at the battle-weary Tamuning gym, the pair are now ripping it up at the collegiate level at Chaminade University in Honolulu, Hawaii.

For four years, they have played basketball for the Silverswords, an NCAA Division II school, in the Pacific West Conference.

Benavente and Castro, examples of excellence and talents-not-wasted, are part of Guam’s increasing list of collegiate athletes.

In seemingly a blink of an eye, Benavente’s and Castro’s collegiate basketball careers are ending. This spring, both athletes are expected to graduate, representing their high schools and the island proudly.

In 2016, Benavente graduated from the Academy of Our Lady of Guam. In a few months, she will earn a degree in business administration with a minor in psychology.

“I can’t believe it’s my last year already,” said Benavente, who is planning to stay in school next year and start on her master's in business administration. “It really seemed to go by fast.”

Castro graduated from Notre Dame High School in 2016 as one of the most prolific multisport athletes in school history. At Chaminade, she will walk away with a degree in accounting and a minor in computer information systems.

Leaving her mark in Chaminade’s record books, Castro’s numbers earned her recognition as one of the PacWest’s top players. In her opening campaign, she earned Freshman of the Year honors. As a junior, she earned D2 All-West regional honors, a first for the Silverswords.

In Castro’s third season, the Talofofo native averaged more than 20 points. On Jan. 8, 2019, she broke a school record against Holy Names with 40 points.

On Dec. 15, 2019, during a 75-68 victory over the Academy of Art, Castro poured in 34 points and notched 10 steals.

Sometimes, numbers lie

It’s not apparent by the numbers, but Castro entered the program nervous. Not knowing what to expect or how good the competition was, she was in uncharted territory. But never one to shy away from a challenge, she relied on her training, listened to her coaches and pushed herself. Most of all, she practiced – especially when nobody else was watching.

It’s the hard work when no one is watching that makes the difference, she said.

“I gave four hardworking years of waking up at 6 a.m., preparing for games mentally and physically, and being part of a team, and part of Chaminade,” Castro said. “I was nervous coming in.”

My teammates, coaches and family believed in me and believed in what I could become, she added.

Castro shared her mantra: “Be better than you were yesterday.” She added, "Work hard and keep working. Education always comes first. The real reward is getting a four-year education.”

With supportive role models helping her realize her dream, Castro credits her parents, Sandra Castro and Marvin Cruz, for developing her into an exceptional athlete and person.

“My work ethic is all because of them,” she said.

Academic excellence

With three All-PacWest honors to her credit, Benavente has performed well on the court and in the classroom.

Benavente said many people influenced her over the last four years and highlighted that one of her biggest challenges has been balancing academics with basketball.

“I just remember, not many people get this opportunity, so make the best of it,” Benavente said. “I remind myself to soak it up and enjoy it. ... Cherish it, and take it all in.”

During breaks from the aloha life, back home on Guam, Castro and Benavente always give back to the community and represent the island in international competition.

In July 2019 at the Pacific Games in Apia, Samoa, the pair led the Team Guam Women’s National Basketball Team to a fourth-place finish.

While on island, they help Elsa Ulloa coach youth basketball at the Tamuning gym.

“Their love, commitment and desire to learn the game made them exceptional athletes,” Ulloa said. “Having them come home during the summers to teach … our kids has been one of my proudest moments.

“Unselfishly, they are always willing to give back. They are the example of dreams coming true with hard work.”

“We just can’t sit back on Guam," Castro said. "If you want to do it, you have to go after it.”