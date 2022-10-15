Benavente: No pressure ahead of Australia fight

Local mixed martial arts fighter Peter Benavente will be putting his training to the test as he is scheduled to fight in Brisbane, Australia, tonight against Solomon Islands-born Aussie and Xtreme Fighting Championships flyweight champion Stewart Nicoll.

Peter Benavente (1-1) and Nicoll (4-0) will be fighting as the co-main event at Beatdown Promotions, taking place at the Eatons Hill Hotel and Convention Center. Peter Benavente is a product of Vida Brazilian Jiujitsu, led by Nate and Ed Santos, and is being cornered by his big brother and training partner, Zach Benavente, and MMA veteran Jon Tuck.

At just 25, Peter Benavente will be facing the biggest test to date of his young MMA career in Nicoll, who has two submission finishes out of his four wins, with no knockouts. Peter Benavente had his first professional MMA bout and win at PXC Preba Hao in 2016, before losing his next fight in 2018 at Deep Cage Impact in Osaka, Japan. Along with his brother and Tuck, Peter Benavente also trains with current UFC fighter Trevin Jones when Jones is on island.

'Done everything' to win

Having that type of experience around has been great for the young Peter Benavente, giving him the chance to pick the brains of his training partners and coaches so he can better understand the ins and outs of what it is to be a true professional.

“We had a hard training camp but I feel like I’ve done everything that needed to be done to get the win Saturday night. I'm feeling sharp and ready to represent my island and my team," he told The Guam Daily Post. "Being able to train with these guys and have them in my corner has really showed me how to be a professional 24/7. Every decision I make revolves around how it will impact my performance on fight night. It has been great for my overall development.”

Both fighters made weight without any issues, and now they get to go in and perform to the best of their abilities.

After a four-year break, Peter Benavente is excited to see how his training translates to an actual fight.

“I was able to strengthen my jiujitsu by staying active in international and local competitions to include the Marianas Open, Submit and the IBJJF Philippines. I feel very well rounded and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to showcase my skills," he said.

Win or lose, he will reflect on the entire experience to ensure he maximizes this opportunity to improve, both inside the cage as well as out.

“My brothers and I have been training together since we were kids. This has been our life’s dream to become fighters and be able to showcase our skills on an international platform," Peter Benavente told the Post. "I’m very grateful for Sensei Jon Tuck and N1mbus Group for getting me this opportunity to fight on this card as a co-main event and to the boys at The Yard, my BJJ coaches the Santos brothers for getting me ready to compete, along with my brother Ben for sharpening my stand-up skills.”

The long break might be considered tough on the young Peter Benavente, but he spoke with maturity and calmness beyond his years when discussing his upcoming bout.

“I’m not putting any pressure on myself at all. The mindset is just to go out there and give my best to represent, implement the game plan, and enjoy it. Nothing else matters at this point," he said.