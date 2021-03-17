With one round down and more to come, riders, family and friends made it out to the Guam International Raceway on Sunday for Round 2 of the 2021 Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships. Racers and supporters kept up the heat for Round 2, and the starting gates were as slammed with eager dirt demons as the parking lot was with barbecue pits and music.

“It’s hot, but it’s fun. We’re having a blast, the kids are loving the races. Everyone’s happy to be back,” said rider Elizabeth Overstreet, who raced alongside Aaron Overstreet, and both her sons, Grayson and Ty.

For many within the racing community, riding big bikes has become a family affair that’s been passed from one generation to the next. And while COVID-19 put the brakes on the Monster Championship last year, the 2021 season shows no signs of slowing down for these happy families.

Mother Nature was in agreement, sending some intermittent rain to muddy up the track. But, the mud was a nonissue for the little riders and vets. In between, the island sun kept shining down through hard corners and wicked jumps.

Things did take a short pause before the Open Class launched into the first heat. The string of 250cc and 450cc monsters had to kill their engines for officials to count them up — with so many newcomers this year, it can be hard to keep track.

Watching the big bikes take off is the best part of the event for many fans, who gravitated toward the course to catch the power the column of riders gave off as they blazed through. At the front of the line was reigning Champ Lil’ Jon Aguon, who is making a strong bid to keep the Open Class crown if he keeps up the performance he’s shown at the start of this season.

On the champ’s tail through the race was JR Cepeda, who has rocketed up from his position in sixth place last year to take the second spot in the leaderboard. He displaced Blaze Aiken, the only rider to come close to giving Lil’ Jon Aguon a run for the money in 2020. The three competitors stayed locked into the spots they had established in Round 1.

Upsets

Round 2 saw two amazing turnarounds in the Open ATV Class. Round 1 winner Bob Buceck suffered an injury just before the start of the race, which had him in third place initially.

“I’m just going to go out there, try to score some points and stay on the board,” he said. Meanwhile, No. 2 overall, Alberto Garlit, suffered an equipment failure, which saw him finishing the first heat in fourth.

Both riders made a comeback in the second heat, with Buceck’s condition improving and Garlit’s quad cooperating. Buceck made up for lost time, taking the silver in Round 2 and maintaining his top spot overall. Garlit led the heat from start to finish and won Round 2 with black smoke pouring out of his four-wheeler in the final two laps.

Reigning champ in the Kids Open Minibike and 85cc Class, 11-year-old Richard Wenden was unable to show for Round 2. His overall lead in the Open Minibike Class was overtaken by Lawrence Limtiaco, Jay Whitman and Jessani Leon Guerrero, in first, second and third, respectively.

Mariana Wenden, who tied for second place in Round 1 of the Women’s Minibike Class was also unable to ride. Breean Larence and Elizabeth Overstreet slid into first and second place, respectively. Jessani Leon Guerrero continues to hold first place on the only 150cc minibike in the Monster Championship.

Other Results

The Over 40 Vet Class is ruled by Kim Aiken, with Jon Aguon in the silver spot behind him. Last year’s champ, Mike Limtiaco, is back in the game after missing Round 1 of the Championship.

In the School Boy Class, Jordan Leon Guerrero took the lead as the fastest young rider on a 250cc bike. Damian Manibusan was right behind, him with Franklin Fujihira in third.

Rocking the big red No. 1, Champ Jonathan Aguon kept the first spot in the 65cc Kids Minibike. Newcomer Alize Mondia stayed on his tail, and Dylan Whitman grabbed the bronze spot after switching to a dirt bike from a mini-ATV last year.

On a 50cc Minibike, young Leo Limtiaco continued to hold his Round 1 lead. Dad Michael Limtiaco says he’ll be making the jump up to a bigger 65cc machine in just a few months.